Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Company will pay this fourth quarter 2024 dividend on November 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2024.

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 19,000 employees and global operations in 15 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

