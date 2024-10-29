

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):



Earnings: -$24.7 million in Q3 vs. -$2.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.52 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $13.2 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $674.8 million in Q3 vs. $700.2 million in the same period last year.



