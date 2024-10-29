Anzeige
Eficode Oy: Eficode recognized as GitHub EMEA Channel Partner of the Year 2024 award winner
29.10.2024 00:54 Uhr
Eficode Oy: Eficode recognized as GitHub EMEA Channel Partner of the Year 2024 award winner

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, a leading DevOps company, has been awarded GitHub Channel of the Year in the EMEA Platform category at the prestigious GitHub Channel Partner of the Year Awards 2024. This award recognizes Eficode's exceptional contributions, innovation, and dedication to delivering solutions that enable success for mutual customers within the GitHub ecosystem.

This recognition underscores Eficode's ongoing commitment to empowering organizations across Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States with innovative DevOps practices and seamless integration with GitHub's powerful AI Developer tool. By providing clients with effective, scalable solutions, Eficode is a trusted partner for companies looking to optimize their development workflows and foster collaboration through GitHub's products.

"Our customers place trust in us to transform their software development. We take pride in working with GitHub and Microsoft to deliver solutions that drive real business value. Customers are eager to adopt AI-enabled software development, and to scale the new tools and practices across their businesses. What we do with our customers and GitHub now is a concrete way of building the future of software development." - Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode

Eficode's commitment to GitHub's ecosystem allows customers to harness the full potential of GitHub and Microsoft solutions, driving efficiency, security, and performance in their software development processes. As Eficode continues to evolve and expand its services, it remains at the forefront of DevOps and open-source innovation.

"Our regional GitHub Channel Partner of the Year award winners delivered exceptional impact for our shared customers. The winners, including Eficode have demonstrated remarkable innovation, expertise, and dedication to empowering developers and driving transformative solutions. Their commitment to building their GitHub expertise and leveraging GitHub's capabilities means they are uniquely positioned to support customers in their own journeys with GitHub's AI-powered developer platform." says Elizabeth Pemmerl, Chief Revenue Officer, GitHub

Eficode's GitHub and Microsoft solutions help organizations streamline development, enhance security, and drive collaboration on leading DevOps platforms.

CONTACT:

Media contacts

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. lauri.palokangas@eficode.com, +358 50 486 4918

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/r/eficode-recognized-as-github-emea-channel-partner-of-the-year-2024-award-winner,c4057054

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/i/github-partner-of-the-year-2024-illustration-eficode,c3346212

GitHub Partner of the Year 2024 Illustration Eficode

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eficode-recognized-as-github-emea-channel-partner-of-the-year-2024-award-winner-302289288.html

