

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FactSet (FDS) announced it has agreed to acquire Irwin, an investor relations and capital markets solution for public companies and their advisors.



The transaction is expected to close during FactSet's first quarter fiscal 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2025 results.



Founded in 2017 and based in Toronto, Canada, Irwin is a contemporary investor relations management platform that simplifies the process by integrating people, data, and insights into a single system.



