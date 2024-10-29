Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2024) - After years of tackling the difficult legal battles of nursing home abuse and negligence, Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers are offering educational resources and articles on their official website.

Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers Offering Educational Resources With Blog on Their Expert Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/227977_2167133114b4f884_002full.jpg

The team has a track record of providing expert counsel, assistance, and representation to families and victims for years. In addition to professional help, The Steel Law firm strives to offer its clients compassion and empathy.

With locations in Kansas City and Oklahoma City, the team's practice areas includes accidents related to Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, falls in nursing homes, infections, and more.

The on-site educational resources now include articles on the most common types of falls in elder care facilities, actions family members can take when it comes to nursing home errors or abuse, legal action and plans related to nursing homes, and more.

"Dealing with nursing home negligence can be a heart-wrenching experience," Jonathan Steele stated on the official site. "You're not alone if you're grappling with this issue in Kansas City. Many families face the challenging task of proving neglect and seeking justice for their loved ones."

In a bid to equip victims of nursing home abuse and their close ones with the knowledge required to pursue action, Jonathan and his team are also using their educational material to raise awareness of methods by which legal battles against nursing homes can be fought.

"Victims of nursing home neglect have several avenues available," the lawyer continued.

As premier Kansas City Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers fueled by personal experiences and a shared passion for justice, Steele Law narrowly specializes in an array of fields adjacent to nursing home neglect, including but not limited to dehydration, falls, infections, physical abuse, elopement, transportation accidents, and wrongful death.

"We are committed to fighting against nursing homes who put profits over people," Jonathan concluded.

Steele Law rose to become a leader in nursing home abuse law by exclusively representing victims of abuse and neglect. With an unbridled motivation sparked by personal hardships, a proven track record, and a team sharing years of combined experience in nursing home abuse law, the practice is shining as a beacon of hope for the abused.

"We are here to guide you through each step in the, and hopefully provide comfort and peace of mind along the way," the company stated.

More information about Jonathan Steele Nursing Home Abuse Lawyers and their educational materials is available on the company's official website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227977

SOURCE: Plentisoft