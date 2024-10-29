Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
29.10.2024 06:06 Uhr
DriveNets and NESIC Join Forces to Expand Disaggregated, Cloud-Native Networking Solutions in Japan

Companies establish DriveNets' first technical lab in Japan for proof of concept testing, system integration and software evaluation, and troubleshooting

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets - a leader in innovative networking solutions - today announced it is collaborating with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC) to expand the availability of disaggregated cloud-native networking solutions in Japan. Under this new agreement, DriveNets and NESIC will engage with telecommunications operators throughout Japan to support their strategic projects of any size, accelerate rollouts of disaggregated cloud-native networking solutions, and ensure a seamless transition.

DriveNets and NESIC will also establish a technical lab within NESIC's lab facilities to perform proofs of concept (PoCs), evaluate software and system integration models, and troubleshoot issues, to deliver excellent customer engagement and support.

This partnership is built on the strong commitment DriveNets has to its Japanese customers and the investment it has already made in its Japanese office. The new partnership and lab will give Japanese operators greater choice and flexibility in rolling out innovative cloud-native networking solutions.

"Our partnership with NESIC will allow DriveNets to expand our reach and presence in Japan and leverage the growth of network disaggregation among Japanese operators," said Nir Gasko, vice president of Global Strategic Alliances at DriveNets. "Along with access to Network Cloud and other DriveNets solutions, our customers in Japan will benefit from the support and flexibility of working with an excellent local partner and having access to a local lab within the NESIC lab facility. We're excited to work with such a prestigious and trusted partner in Japan."

Disaggregated Network Architecture

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale disaggregated networking solutions. Founded in 2015, DriveNets modernizes the way service providers, cloud providers and hyperscalers build networks, streamlining network operations, increasing network performance at scale, and improving their economic model. DriveNets' solutions - Network Cloud and Network Cloud-AI - adapt the architectural model of hyperscale cloud to telco-grade networking and support any network use case - from core-to-edge to AI networking - over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations and offering telco-scale performance and reliability with hyperscale elasticity. DriveNets' solutions are currently deployed in the world's largest networks. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542355/DriveNets_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657406/4992093/DriveNets_Logo.jpg

Build networks like clouds

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drivenets-and-nesic-join-forces-to-expand-disaggregated-cloud-native-networking-solutions-in-japan-302289087.html

