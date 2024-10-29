Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo: Countdown begins for Dubai organic expo

3-day Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo to get under way at DWTC from Nov 18

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The region is set to experience the future of sustainable living as the 22nd Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo gets ready to roll at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 18 to 20, 2024.

Underlining its status as the region's biggest organic and natural product extravaganza, the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo will feature nearly double the number of exhibitors in comparison to its past show in 2023.

The organics expo, which hosted more than 300 exhibitors during its previous edition in 2023, has a confirmed participation of over 550 exhibitors for its upcoming show. The phenomenal rise in the number of exhibitors is sure to result in a concurrent rise in the number of visitors too, which is likely to register a huge rise as compared to the previous year's 12,000.

"In a remarkable testament to the growing momentum in the organic products sector, this year's Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo has experienced a surge in participation, with exhibitors nearly doubling in numbers. This reflects a heightened commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and we are thrilled to provide a platform for so many innovative and passionate participants," said Shinu Pillai, General Manager of the Expo, which is organized by Global Links Exhibition Organizers & Conferences.

From superfoods to immune boosting health supplements, and natural beauty products to sustainable living solutions, the Middle East's premier event for all things organic and natural will play host to 20 country pavilions, representing Malaysia, Greece, Sri Lanka, Poland, Turkiye, Nepal, Iran, India, Spain, Italy, Lesotho, Russia, Ukraine, Ecuador, Afghanistan, Korea, Philippines, the UK and Thailand. Among these, Ecuador, Lesotho and Nepal are making big strides in the organic products industry particularly with its focus on sustainable and natural products, will be participating for the first time in the Expo.

"The Middle East's vibrant culinary traditions have of late seen a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and more sustainable food choices, which is driving a significant rise in the demand for organic products. The market's expansion into various categories of organic products underscores a growing demand for sustainable and ethically produced food options and health, wellness, beauty and cosmetics products in the region. The Expo offers companies from across the world an opportunity to introduce several novel products to expand their footprint in the market," added Shinu Pillai.

Since the Middle East is seen as one of the fastest growing markets in the world for sustainable and clean products, manufacturers and distributors of specialty tea and coffee, food and beverages, food ingredients, beauty products, health supplements, dry fruits & confectionery, fresh fruits and organic fertilizers will be scouting for better opportunities during the show. This time, there will be special focus on specialty tea and coffee as consumers are increasingly opting for these products due to their perceived health benefits and sustainability credentials.

Visitors can also take advantage of special activities such as the Hosted Buyer Program, where top buyers and exhibitors can connect and discuss business opportunities at an exclusive VIP lounge area, Super Kitchen, where top chefs showcase gourmet dishes made with organic and natural ingredients, Beauty Lounge, and Health and Wellness Studio.

"Special activities have always played a key role in spicing up the event for visitors. This time too visitors can take advantage of a series of activities to experience products firsthand and gain insights into organic practices. Besides, there are plenty of networking opportunities and educational experiences, leading to stronger business relationships and a more knowledgeable consumer base. Essentially, Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo will offer an interactive, memorable experience that will resonate with both exhibitors and visitors," said Shinu Pillai.

Another key draw, the Organic and Natural Conference will feature a combination of presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats on topics such as organic and natural trends, vegan and plant-based products, clean beauty and natural cosmetics, tea & coffee, honey, nutraceuticals, supplements & probiotics as well as sustainable living and best environmental practices. This will be a must-attend session for distributors, retailers, HORECA experts, wholesalers, and exporters.

