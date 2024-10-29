

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6561 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 1.0988 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6583 and 1.1005, respectively.



The aussie slid to a 1-week low of 100.27 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 100.90.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to near 1-1/2-month lows of 1.6475 and 0.9119 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.6422 and 0.9143, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.08 against the kiwi, 97.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.



