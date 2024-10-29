Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
29.10.24
08:04 Uhr
5,620 Euro
-0,180
-3,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7005,84009:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 07:58 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo's financial reporting in 2025

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
October 29, 2024 at 8.45 am


Aspo's financial reporting in 2025

In 2025, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:

- financial statement release for 2024 on Friday, February 14, 2025
- interim report for January-March 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- half year financial report for January-June 2025 on Friday, August 15, 2025


- interim report for January-September 2025 on Friday, October 31, 2025

The financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors for 2024 will be published on the company's website during week 14/2025.

Aspo's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2025 Annual General Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than February 21, 2025. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-02151 Espoo, Finland.

Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fiand www.aspo.com.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40 0600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com or
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40 582 7971, erkka.repo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 2024_10_29_Taloudellinen tiedottaminen 2025_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9913b42-27e5-4b7d-b57c-49ed5e244b32)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
