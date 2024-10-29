Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
224,00224,0509:08
29.10.2024 08:12 Uhr
YASH Technologies: Qatari Investors Group (QIG) Fast-Tracks Business Transformation, Powered by SAP Driven by YASH

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies Doha, a global leader in IT and business consulting services, is pleased to announce the successful go-live of its SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition project at Qatari Investors Group (QIG). In line with their corporate goals, this critical milestone will enable QIG to adapt to a rapidly evolving business environment by seamlessly transitioning from their SAP ECC system to the SAP S/4HANA cloud platform.

YASH Technologies Celebrates the Go-Live of SAP S/4HANA with QIG

"YASH has been instrumental in our digital transformation, helping us align with Qatar's National Vision 2030. Through RISE with SAP, we've not only modernized our operations but also realized tangible benefits like increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer satisfaction, maintaining a competitive edge in the market," said Joseph Abdo, Chief Executive Officer of QIG. "YASH's expertise has been invaluable in guiding us through this transition, and we're confident in our ability to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on future opportunities," he added.

This transformative migration allows QIG to optimize its core business operations and improve user experience across the organization. Harnessing the power of SAP, YASH identified and streamlined process inefficiencies, enabling QIG to drive significantly better operational performance. Adopting RISE with SAP will be a touchstone for agility, adaptability, and data-driven decision-making at QIG, enabling it to better navigate the complexities of the digital age.

"We are delighted with the successful go-live of the enterprise-wide business transformation project at QIG. This showcases YASH's proven expertise in delivering large-scale SAP transformation engagements that seamlessly align with our clients' strategic objectives. Implementing S/4HANA Cloud allows QIG to harness future-proof applications and infrastructure to drive impactful innovation. This is a reiteration of our commitment to delivering exceptional technology solutions that deliver value-centric business transformation for organizations in the Middle East," said James Griffin, Managing Director of YASH Technologies Middle East.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

About Qatari Investors Group (QIG)

Qatari Investors Group (QIG) is a diversified conglomerate listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange. The group owns and operates several subsidiaries in diverse sectors. Historically, the group's focus has been on B2B operations.

QIG's subsidiaries are a mix of organically grown enterprises and international partnerships. Our brands have an established presence and a record of accomplishment in the Qatari market, serving flagship projects, customers, and facilities in the private and public sectors.

Through our subsidiaries, we add sustainable value to our shareholders with prudent management, diversification and agility. For our customers and partners, we work tirelessly to maintain trust, satisfaction and reliability. Our activities drive the long-term growth and development of our subsidiaries while fresh opportunities in Qatar and overseas are sought.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542889/YASH_Technologies_Go_Live.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qatari-investors-group-qig-fast-tracks-business-transformation-powered-by-sap-driven-by-yash-302289703.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
