

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sportswear maker adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed to 443 million euros or 2.48 euros per share from 259 million euros or 1.45 euros per share in the prior year.



Operating profit was 598 million euros up from 409 million euros in the previous year. The sale of parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory contributed around 50 million euros to the company's operating profit in the third quarter. This compared to a profit contribution from Yeezy of around 150 million euros in the prior-year period.



Net sales for the quarter rose to 6.44 billion euros from 6.00 billion euros in the prior year.



Currency-neutral revenues increased 10% during the third quarter. The double-digit growth was driven by the strong momentum of the underlying adidas business, which grew 14%. The sale of parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory generated revenues of around 200 million euros in the quarter, which is significantly below the Yeezy sales in the prior year.



On October 15, adidas increased its full-year guidance to reflect the better-than-expected performance during the quarter and the current brand momentum.



adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues to increase at a rate of around 10% in 2024. Previously it was expected to increase at a high-single-digit rate.



The company now expects annual operating profit to reach a level of around 1.2 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of around 1.0 billion euros.



Within its guidance, the company assumes the sale of the remaining Yeezy inventory during the remainder of the year to occur on average at cost. This would result in additional sales of around 50 million euros and no further profit contribution in the fourth quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News