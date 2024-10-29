Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
29.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
29 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 October 2024 it purchased a total of 34,856 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           21,289     13,567 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.165     GBP1.806 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.165     GBP1.802 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1650     GBP1.804643

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,449,703 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5352       2.165         XDUB      09:31:11      00072072106TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:31:11      00072072107TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:47:03      00072072778TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:52:28      00072073086TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      09:52:28      00072073087TRLO0 
2100       2.165         XDUB      10:56:54      00072075883TRLO0 
1158       2.165         XDUB      10:56:54      00072075884TRLO0 
4724       2.165         XDUB      10:56:54      00072075885TRLO0 
3955       2.165         XDUB      10:56:54      00072075886TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2462       180.60        XLON      09:05:44      00072071158TRLO0 
2860       180.20        XLON      09:31:11      00072072103TRLO0 
2200       180.60        XLON      09:31:11      00072072104TRLO0 
1061       180.60        XLON      09:31:11      00072072105TRLO0 
800       180.60        XLON      10:43:45      00072075342TRLO0 
700       180.60        XLON      10:49:03      00072075528TRLO0 
1518       180.40        XLON      10:56:43      00072075833TRLO0 
500       180.40        XLON      10:56:43      00072075834TRLO0 
466       180.40        XLON      10:56:47      00072075866TRLO0 
1000       180.40        XLON      11:30:46      00072077037TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  355589 
EQS News ID:  2017601 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017601&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
