Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 October 2024 it purchased a total of 34,856 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 21,289 13,567 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.165 GBP1.806 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.165 GBP1.802 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1650 GBP1.804643

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,449,703 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5352 2.165 XDUB 09:31:11 00072072106TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:31:11 00072072107TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:47:03 00072072778TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:52:28 00072073086TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:52:28 00072073087TRLO0 2100 2.165 XDUB 10:56:54 00072075883TRLO0 1158 2.165 XDUB 10:56:54 00072075884TRLO0 4724 2.165 XDUB 10:56:54 00072075885TRLO0 3955 2.165 XDUB 10:56:54 00072075886TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2462 180.60 XLON 09:05:44 00072071158TRLO0 2860 180.20 XLON 09:31:11 00072072103TRLO0 2200 180.60 XLON 09:31:11 00072072104TRLO0 1061 180.60 XLON 09:31:11 00072072105TRLO0 800 180.60 XLON 10:43:45 00072075342TRLO0 700 180.60 XLON 10:49:03 00072075528TRLO0 1518 180.40 XLON 10:56:43 00072075833TRLO0 500 180.40 XLON 10:56:43 00072075834TRLO0 466 180.40 XLON 10:56:47 00072075866TRLO0 1000 180.40 XLON 11:30:46 00072077037TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 355589 EQS News ID: 2017601 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

