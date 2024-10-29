

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.5968 against the U.S. dollar and 91.23 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5980 and 91.65, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8111 from Monday's closing value of 1.8074.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.86 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News