

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.3901 against the U.S. dollar and 109.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3889 and 110.35, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.5028 from Monday's closing value of 1.5017.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.40 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen and 1.52 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News