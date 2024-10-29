Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Flashnet SA: Flashnet, part of a major initiative to modernize 400,000 streetlights across Belgium

Flashnet's inteliLIGHT smart streetlight controllers in another ambitious project in Belgium: the upgrade of 400.000 streetlights across roadways and highways, aiming to enhance traffic safety and improve energy efficiency.

BRASOV, Romania, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium's roadways and highways are set for a transformative upgrade as Flashnet, in collaboration with Itron, Lightwell and Fluvius, embarks on a groundbreaking project to modernize around 400,000 streetlight controllers across the nation. This initiative not only advances energy efficiency but also paves the way for a smarter, safer future in Belgium's urban landscape.

Belgium upgrades its roadways and highways with Flashnet's smart street lighting control solution, enhancing urban safety, saving energy, and promoting a more sustainable future.

This initiative follows closely on the heels of Flashnet's successful project with Sibelga in Brussels, where inteliLIGHT was selected as one of the key solutions for modernizing the city's street lighting infrastructure. Recognized for its high degree of interoperability, hardware and software, inteliLIGHT's TALQ2-certified controllers demonstrated their ability to seamlessly integrate with Sibelga's existing management platforms, ensuring vendor flexibility and smooth connectivity.

For this new project, Flashnet has teamed up with Itron, a global leader in energy, water, smart city, and IoT infrastructure services. Central to the success of this deployment is the NB-IoT communication technology, which provides autonomous lighting control and enables the seamless integration of other advanced urban technological solutions.

The use of Zhaga NB-IoT compatible luminaire controllers ensures a swift and cost-effective deployment process. These controllers are designed for easy and secure installation on any compatible lamp, allowing for rapid implementation across the country. Managed by Itron's smart city platform, the controllers benefit from integration via the industry-standard TALQ Smart City Protocol, underscoring Flashnet's dedication to interoperability and seamless third-party integration.

As the deployment phase progresses, this initiative is expected to yield tangible results in energy savings, reduced maintenance costs, and improved urban safety. Flashnet's involvement in this ambitious project not only strengthens its position as a top smart street lighting provider but also reinforces its commitment to creating smarter, more sustainable cities worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527970/Flashnet_smart_street_lighting.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flashnet-part-of-a-major-initiative-to-modernize-400-000-streetlights-across-belgium-302288512.html

