Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Erweiterte Suche

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

29 October 2024

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce that co-portfolio managers, Geoff Hsu and Josh Golomb will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 15:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet The Biotech Growth Trust PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/biotech-growth-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow The Biotech Growth Trust PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


