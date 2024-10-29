DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJL LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.3893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5464497 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN Sequence No.: 355605 EQS News ID: 2017695 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2017695&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2024 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)