DJ Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.9567 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 374478 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 355696 EQS News ID: 2017883 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 29, 2024 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)