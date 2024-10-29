Hinojosa Packaging Group strengthens its climate sustainability commitment with SBTi

Hinojosa Packaging Group's ambitious climate action targets, aimed at reducing emissions and achieving the Net-Zero Standard by 2050, have received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company, fully committed to making a positive environmental impact, recognises the urgency of addressing the climate crisis.

As part of its commitments, Hinojosa aims to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinojosa Packaging Group has taken a further step in its commitment to climate sustainability. The company's emission reduction targets have been validated by the SBTi, a global initiative supporting businesses and other financial institutions around the world in their fight against the climate emergency.

On the one hand, Hinojosa has set a Near-Term target of reducing its Scope 1 and 2 absolute emissions by 60% by 2030, using 2020 as a baseline. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from fossil fuel consumption, while Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from purchased electricity.

Furthermore, by 2030, the company also aims to cut its Scope 3 emissions-linked to fuel, transport, and distribution-by 42%. Additionally, Hinojosa pledges to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and to ensure that 80% of the emissions from its procured goods and services align with SBTi targets by 2028. This comprehensive approach underscores the group's commitment to decarbonisation across its entire value chain, from suppliers to customers.

On the other hand, the company aims to meet the SBTi Net-Zero Standard by 2050, requiring a 90% reduction in emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

A positive impact on its surroundings

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), it is still possible to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C. As a leader in the design and creation of sustainable packaging solutions, Hinojosa understands its responsibility in contributing to the fight against the climate emergency.

Driven by its commitment to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates, Hinojosa Packaging Group will also engage its stakeholders to help achieve these ambitious targets.

About Hinojosa Packaging Group

Hinojosa is a leading company in the design and manufacture of sustainable packaging solutions. With more than 75 years of history, its model is based on the principles of the circular economy.

Thanks to permanent innovation, customer orientation and the pursuit of excellence, the Group has continued to grow, experiencing a significant boost in recent years with its commitment to internationalisation. Today it has 2900 employees and 24 production plants located in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, combining the strength of a global group with proximity to the territory.

Hinojosa's commitment - and performance - is to generate a positive impact where it operates, contributing to a greater common well-being. Because it is not only about making the best packaging, but taking care of everything around you.

