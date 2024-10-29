

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a slew of U.S. economic data as well as tech megacap earnings this week for directional cues.



Google parent Alphabet is due to unveil its earnings later in the day, with investors keen to see how growth at its key search business is progressing during a time of rising competition.



Markets also keep a close eye on the upcoming Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. A Trump victory may be on the horizon, but most major polls currently show him locked in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34 points, or half a percent, at 7,591 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



China-linked Kering, Hermes and LVMH were rising ahead of a top leadership meeting in China next week, expected to discuss stimulus measures.



