Xmotors Limited: XPENG Announces Motor Distributors Limited as Official Distributor in Ireland

XPENG strengthens its European commitment with an official entry into the Irish market, another key right-hand drive market.

The XPENG G6, the ultra smart coupe SUV, will lead XPENG's launch in Ireland, bringing cutting-edge technology and AI-defined mobility to Irish drivers.

XPENG's partnership with MDL signals a long-term investment in bringing sustainable and AI-defined mobility solutions to the global markets.



DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, is pleased to announce Motor Distributors Limited (MDL) as the official importer and distributor of its all-electric passenger cars in Ireland. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in XPENG's European growth and reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering AI-defined, sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.





With Ireland's EV market expanding rapidly due to government incentives, growing infrastructure, and rising demand for sustainable transportation, XPENG's partnership with MDL is set to meet this increasing demand. As a well-established distributor of cars, light vans, and commercial vehicles, MDL brings extensive market expertise and a strong network that will support XPENG's European expansion and enable the introduction of its advanced electric vehicles to Irish consumers. Together, XPENG and MDL are committed to establish dealerships across Ireland, offering local drivers access to the future of intelligent, eco-friendly mobility.

The launch of the highly-anticipated XPENG G6 will mark the start of an ongoing rollout of XPENG models across Ireland. Designed as a mid-sized, ultra-smart coupe SUV, the G6 combines premium technology with industry-leading capabilities, including 800-volt supercharging and an extended driving range. Tailored for European preferences, the G6 offers a next-generation driving experience that aligns with Irish consumers' increasing focus on eco-friendly and high-performance solutions. Through this partnership, XPENG aims to make AI-defined, sustainable mobility accessible in Ireland.

"Our partnership with MDL marks an important step in XPENG's global expansion," said Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG. "We are excited to introduce Irish consumers to a new standard in electric mobility, combining innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today's drivers. With a vision for AI-defined mobility, we aim to revolutionize the driving experience in Ireland, making it safer, smarter, more sustainable and more pleasant in the near future."

Paddy Finnegan, Chief Executive of MDL, expressed his appreciation for XPENG's choice of MDL as their partner in Ireland and noted the "friendly and constructive" nature of the partnership. "MDL is proud to represent XPENG's portfolio, which offers Irish motorists and dealers an impressive example of Chinese electric vehicle innovation and craftsmanship," he said. "With its superior build quality, advanced technology, and sleek interior styling that resonates with European drivers, the current XPENG lineup - along with future models - brings an exciting and climate-friendly option for those seeking modern, sustainable personal transportation."

XPENG is reinforcing its commitment to the European market, where it continues to expand its presence across key regions. Since deliveries began in Norway at the end of 2020, XPENG has introduced its advanced vehicles in multiple countries, including Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Iceland, Spain, and Portugal, with further expansion underway. XPENG's models, including the G6 coupe SUV, the G9 flagship SUV, and the P7 sedan, have all received Euro NCAP 5-star safety ratings, demonstrating XPENG's dedication to safety and innovation. By the end of 2025, XPENG aims to be present in over 60 global markets, with an ambition to achieve half of its total sales from international markets.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

About MDL

Motor Distributors Limited is a subsidiary of O'Flaherty Holdings and has been in business since the mid-1940s. MDL has built a highly successful business over the past 7 decades and is recognised as one of Ireland's leading and most distinguished motor vehicle distributors for many of the world's leading motor brands.

