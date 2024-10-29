

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.417 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.318 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $13.775 billion from $11.998 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.417 Bln. vs. $1.318 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.775 Bln vs. $11.998 Bln last year.



