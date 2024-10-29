

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.111 billion, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $1.009 billion, or $3.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.435 billion or $5.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $4.886 billion from $4.160 billion last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.111 Bln. vs. $1.009 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.21 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.886 Bln vs. $4.160 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.45. Full year EPS guidance: $11.57 to?$11.62



