Earnings: -$1.209 billion in Q3 vs. $45 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$9.71 in Q3 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $34 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $1.528 billion in Q3 vs. $1.652 billion in the same period last year.



