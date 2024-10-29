

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $161.1 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $110.8 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119.9 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $885.2 million from $822.1 million last year.



ITT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $161.1 Mln. vs. $110.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $885.2 Mln vs. $822.1 Mln last year.



