

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):



Earnings: $4.465 billion in Q3 vs. -$2.382 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.78 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.050 billion or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $17.702 billion in Q3 vs. $13.491 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $61.0 to $64.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News