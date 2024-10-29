

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $472 million, or $4.89 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $2.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $5.122 billion from $5.066 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $472 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.89 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.122 Bln vs. $5.066 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.69 - $3.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5,007 - $5,207 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $11.12 - $11.73 Full year revenue guidance: $20,600-$20,800 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News