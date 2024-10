BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - PetroChina Company Ltd. (PCCYF), a Chinese oil and gas company, Tuesday reported net profit of RMB 43.911 billion or RMB 0.240 per share for the third quarter, lower than RMB 46.375 billion or RMB 0.253 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter declined to RMB 702.410 billion from RMB 802.264 billion in the previous year.



