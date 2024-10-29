SMX : New California Law Accelerates SMX Technology to Scale Sustainability Efforts Across the U.S. and Globally

Welcome to a new world order-one that isn't political but is driven by the rising demand for accountability, transparency, and sustainability. Traditional efforts, such as increasing recycling bins and running public service announcements, have barely scratched the surface of these issues. Now, it's time to shift focus toward technologies that can make a real impact on product life cycle accountability and sustainability.

Forget casting blame. Instead, it's more productive to spotlight emerging technologies that can make a meaningful contribution. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has developed, tested, and validated digital technologies to transform how industries track, trace, and recycle materials. While you may not have heard of SMX yet, expect to soon. They are making waves globally, impressing a prestigious client list who recognize the necessity of adopting sustainable practices.

In both California and the EU, sustainability mandates are more than just suggestions-they are requirements. By 2025, companies face hard deadlines to overhaul their practices or encounter significant penalties. Historically, large corporations found it easier to pay fines than change processes, but the stakes are now higher, and firms are racing to align with new regulations.

Overcoming Significant Challenges Through SMX Technology

One of the biggest challenges isn't a lack of intent but keeping pace with changing material technologies, especially as raw materials like plastics have become harder to recycle. California's Responsible Textile Recovery Act highlights the need for responsible recycling practices in textiles, requiring companies to be more transparent about waste management and recycling processes. Similarly, brands in the EU face stringent packaging sustainability targets and struggle to verify the use of recycled content in their products.

SMX addresses these challenges head-on. Its engineered solutions enable companies to embed proprietary markers into materials, ensuring that every product-from textiles to plastics-can be traced from origin to end use. This eliminates long-standing excuses for slow compliance and provides a seamless, verifiable system that ensures materials are tracked and accounted for throughout their lifecycle. SMX technology doesn't just simplify compliance; it makes it inevitable.

How SMX Technology Can Support Textile Recovery and Recycling in California

California's Responsible Textile Recovery Act demands greater accountability in how companies handle textile waste, pushing for better recycling practices. The challenge for brands lies in documenting the entire recycling process and proving compliance. SMX offers a solution by embedding digital markers into textiles, allowing for transparent tracking from production to post-consumer recycling.

This technology provides an audit trail that aligns directly with California's legislation, enabling brands to document every step of the recycling process and show clear evidence of responsible disposal. This not only ensures compliance but also reinforces a brand's sustainability credentials at a time when consumers and regulators demand transparency.

Closing the Gap on Packaging Sustainability in the EU

The EU has set ambitious goals for packaging sustainability, but many brands have struggled to meet these targets. Often, the gap arises from the difficulty in verifying and managing the use of recycled content effectively. Missing these sustainability targets can lead to penalties, making compliance a financial imperative for companies.

SMX's digital tracking system offers a clear solution by embedding markers into packaging materials, creating a transparent digital audit trail. This technology helps brands verify that recycled materials are truly being used, ensuring compliance with EU regulations and minimizing the risk of greenwashing. As a result, companies can confidently meet sustainability goals, avoid penalties, and build stronger connections with environmentally conscious consumers.

Pioneering the Circular Economy: The Role of SMX's Plastic Cycle Token

The concept of a circular economy has been a focal point for sustainability, especially in packaging and materials. Achieving this vision, however, has been challenging due to a lack of reliable tracking and economic incentives.

SMX introduces the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), an innovative model that addresses these issues. Unlike traditional carbon credits, which often allow companies to offset rather than address core environmental problems, the PCT creates a verifiable and traceable trading system for recycled plastics. By using blockchain technology, SMX ensures that every piece of plastic can be tracked, traced, and valued, promoting efficient recycling. This approach provides transparency and incentivizes recycling, ensuring recycled materials maintain value across their lifecycle, thus supporting a more effective circular economy.

SMX Technology: Transforming Industries and Building a Sustainable Future

In an era where carbon credits and vague sustainability claims often fail to deliver tangible results, SMX stands apart by offering real solutions. Its digital twin technology introduces verifiable, precision-based sustainability and accountability, transforming industries from fashion to agriculture. This capability has garnered the attention of both government and private investors, as well as influential environmental organizations, for its potential to drive meaningful change.

Leading the Sustainability Revolution in Fashion

At Première Vision Paris 2024, a leading event in the fashion industry, SMX showcased its groundbreaking digital tracking technology, which promises to revolutionize the supply chain. The fashion sector, known for its environmental impact, faces increasing pressure from consumers and policymakers to adopt more sustainable and transparent practices. Yet, the Fashion Transparency Index (2023) reveals that fewer than 50% of global brands disclose the origins of their raw materials, highlighting a significant gap between sustainability ambitions and execution.

SMX bridges this gap by embedding digital markers into textiles and materials, enabling companies to trace every step of a product's lifecycle-from the farm to the factory and all the way to the consumer. This is more than a leap forward in supply chain efficiency; it represents a fundamental shift in how brands can prove their sustainability credentials. With accusations of greenwashing prevalent, SMX provides the indisputable proof that conscious consumers demand.

From Fashion's Frontlines to a Circular Economy

Fashion remains one of the world's most visible yet wasteful industries. The suspension of the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI) in 2022 underscored the limitations of existing systems to capture sustainability's complexity. Brands have leveraged tools like Higg's to make general claims about their environmental efforts, often leading to accusations of superficial compliance. SMX is rewriting this narrative with a technology that leaves no room for ambiguity.

SMX's traceability solutions offer fashion brands a clear path to align with the Paris Climate Agreement by tracking and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. More importantly, its solutions support the transition to a circular economy where materials are not just used once and discarded but are continuously recycled and repurposed. This shift is critical, as organizations like the Hot or Cool Institute warn that without significant changes, industries-including fashion-will struggle to meet global emission targets.

By embedding digital markers into materials and packaging, SMX enables brands to create systems that incentivize consumers to return and reuse products, fostering a closed-loop, circular economy. Fashion for Good has highlighted scale as one of the most significant barriers to this approach, but SMX's technology effectively breaks down this obstacle by providing traceability and insights into consumer interaction with reusable systems.

With major brands like Zara, which aims to use 100% recycled cardboard by 2025. SMX's technology could fortify that intent by providing a digital audit trail for every piece of packaging, making it easy to verify that recycled materials are truly being used.

Fashion isn't the only sector ripe for disruption. SMX offers a tangible solution by ensuring that virtually any material-whether PET, cotton, or polyester-is accounted for and can be efficiently recycled.

Breaking Down the Plastics Problem

SMX is not limited to textiles; its technology is disrupting other sectors as well. A prime example is its partnership with Indorama Ventures, one of the world's largest PET producers. Together, they are embedding digital markers into recycled PET (rPET), setting a new standard for the industry. This collaboration aims to ensure that every recycled bottle and piece of fabric can be traced back to its origin, verifying its recycled content. This is particularly pivotal ahead of the EU's new Deforestation Regulation in 2025, which will demand stricter compliance and accountability in supply chains.

Moreover, SMX's technology extends to sectors like cocoa production, where the Cocoa and Forests Initiative (CFI) continues to battle deforestation and unethical sourcing. By creating an audit trail from plantation to end product, SMX provides the much-needed transparency for industries plagued by opacity.

Packaging remains a significant challenge for brands globally, especially with growing consumer preference for reusable systems not yet translating into widespread adoption. A Returnity study highlighted the disparity between consumer intent and actual behaviour, emphasizing the need for better solutions. SMX's digital tracking technology addresses this gap by making packaging traceable and ensuring that reusable systems can be efficiently managed and monitored.

Plastic Cycle Token: Redefining Sustainability Incentives

SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) is a groundbreaking innovation that goes beyond traditional carbon credits, which have often been criticized for allowing companies to buy their way out of environmental responsibility. Carbon credits have also been prone to manipulation, with companies purchasing credits without any real reduction in emissions. The PCT changes this by creating a verifiable, accountable, and open-market trading system for plastics. Unlike carbon credits, the PCT incentivizes real action-reusing and recycling more-by allowing the market to determine the value of recycled materials.

By integrating blockchain technology with real-world materials, SMX ensures that every recycled material can be tracked, valued, and traded in real-time. This brings a new level of transparency and accountability to recycling practices that carbon credits simply cannot match. Furthermore, this system opens opportunities for fairer trade practices, especially for developing countries that are often burdened with waste disposal, ensuring they are compensated accordingly.

The "Google of Materials"

SMX's ability to transform industry practices has earned it the title of the "Google of materials." Just as Google revolutionized information access, SMX is transforming how industries understand and manage their materials. By creating a digital twin for each physical object, SMX provides unparalleled visibility into the entire lifecycle, from production to recycling. This data-rich approach is exactly what is needed to combat greenwashing, enforce regulatory compliance, and support the shift to a circular economy.

SMX's technology is reshaping not just how businesses operate but also how value is defined in the circular economy. It is not enough to simply recycle more; robust systems are needed to track, verify, and reward the entire lifecycle of materials. This comprehensive approach addresses growing scepticism over vague sustainability claims, offering solutions that are financially rewarding, precise, transparent, and verifiable.

A Timely Contribution to a Global Challenge

With global regulators tightening rules, consumers demanding greater transparency, and industries facing the need to innovate or risk obsolescence, SMX's technology is more than a solution-it is a timely and critical contribution to the future of sustainable business. By providing real-time, verifiable tracking across industries, SMX equips companies with the tools they need to not only meet but exceed their sustainability targets. This ensures that businesses remain competitive as the regulatory landscape evolves and sustainability becomes an essential commercial priority.

As companies strive to adapt to evolving regulations, from California's Responsible Textile Recovery Act to the EU's stringent packaging guidelines, SMX is uniquely positioned to help. By enabling brands to close the loop on their supply chains, SMX empowers businesses to deliver on their sustainability promises with certainty and integrity.

https://www.barchart.com/story/news/28379048/smx-technology-can-serve-the-urgent-need-for-accountability-in-sustainable-packaging-smx

