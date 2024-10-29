

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed a profit for third quarter of $1.010 billion



The company's bottom line came in at $1.010 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.020 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.228 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $7.847 billion from $7.418 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.010 Bln. vs. $1.020 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.847 Bln vs. $7.418 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.07 Full year EPS guidance: $3.92 - $3.96



