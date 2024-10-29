

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $206.9 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $255.4 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $635.1 million from $596.3 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $206.9 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $635.1 Mln vs. $596.3 Mln last year.



