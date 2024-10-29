

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market focus has shifted to the big tech earnings ahead of Google-owner Alphabet's quarterly performance update. Meanwhile, markets also wait for the job openings data from the U.S. and the inflation update from Australia.



Markets continue to expect a rate cut of 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the Fed review on November 7 has increased to 96.4 percent from 95.8 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst reports of the U.S. govt planning purchases to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Gold prices almost touched the all-time high. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,371.40 down 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,824.70, up 0.02% Germany's DAX at 19,593.85, up 0.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,295.02, up 0.11% France's CAC 40 at 7,590.75, up 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,984.45, up 0.29% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,882.50, up 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,249.20, up 0.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,286.41, down 1.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,701.14, up 0.49%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0806, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2978, up 0.05% USD/JPY at 153.44, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6574, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3878, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 104.29, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.302%, up 0.52% Germany at 2.3150%, up 1.31% France at 3.048%, up 1.40% U.K. at 4.3170%, up 1.41% Japan at 0.977%, up 0.10%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $71.61, up 0.86%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $67.99, up 0.91%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,761.20, up 0.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,124.50, up 3.71% Ethereum at $2,620.06, up 3.50% BNB at $605.42, up 2.01% Solana at $180.92, up 1.73% XRP at $0.5235, up 1.06%.



