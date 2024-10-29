

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA):



Earnings: $137 million in Q3 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.64 in Q3 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $3.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.23 per share Revenue: $1.255 billion in Q3 vs. $0.956 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4 Next quarter revenue guidance: Growth of 28% to31%



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News