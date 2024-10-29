MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) ("Mytheresa") today announced the date for the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2024 financial results.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

Mytheresa will release first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 19, 2024. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website at https://investors.mytheresa.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at +1 (800) 715-9871 (USA). The participant access code will be 7531135. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from November 19, 2024, through November 26, 2024, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (USA). The replay passcode will be 7531135. For specific international dial-ins please see here.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

J. P. Morgan Global Luxury Brands Conference in Paris, November 13, 2024

BofA Global Research EMEA Consumer Retail Conference 2024 in Paris, November 14, 2024

TD Cowen OC's Luxury Day in New York, November 20, 2024

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Retail Conference in New York, December 3-4, 2024

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kidswear as well as lifestyle products and fine jewelry. The highly curated edit of up to 250 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €913.6 million GMV in fiscal year 2024 (+7% vs. FY23).

