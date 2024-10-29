Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
29.10.24
13:51 Uhr
155,38 Euro
+0,80
+0,52 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,34155,3813:54
155,34155,3813:54
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ex-Google European Hypergrowth Leader Fabian Rucker Joins Blue Ridge Partners Management Consultancy

Global consultancy strengthens itsEuropean leadership team as part of ongoing growth strategy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabian Rucker as Managing Director. Fabian joins the firm's leadership team after an impressive 12-year tenure at Google Ads and Google Cloud, where he served as COO and CSO for its commercial operations in Northern Europe (covering DACH, CEE, and the Nordics). In this role, he was instrumental in driving Google's market-leading growth and operational success across multiple regions.

Ex-Google European Hypergrowth Leader Fabian Rucker joins Blue Ridge Partners Management Consulting Firm as Managing Director of Revenue Growth

Fabian brings over 25 years of hands-on strategy and operations leadership in consulting, TMT, automotive and financial services to Blue Ridge Partners. In addition to his work at Google, he has held executive roles in commercial leadership at Bell Canada and has driven client growth initiatives at McKinsey & Company and Accenture. Based in Hamburg, Fabian will focus on expanding Blue Ridge Partners' European presence.

"Fabian Rucker has an impressive combination of functional and industry skills, coupled with excellent management consulting and line leadership experience," said Jim Corey, CEO of Blue Ridge Partners. "We are excited to have him join our firm, providing leadership to our client efforts in Europe and beyond."

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,200 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies - supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies.

For further information please contact us at info@blueridgepartners.com or visit us at www.blueridgepartners.com.

Blue Ridge Partners The Revenue Engine management consultant logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542171/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Fabian_Rucker.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415897/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ex-google-european-hypergrowth-leader-fabian-rucker-joins-blue-ridge-partners-management-consultancy-302289442.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.