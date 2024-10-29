Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2024 13:10 Uhr
Admission procedure for bonds of SIA CrossChem initiated

Nasdaq Riga on October 29, 2024 received application from SIA CrossChem
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000804698   1 000     Up to     EUR   31.10.2027 
               5 000 000              

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: SIA CrossChem Terms of Issue and First North Securities Note.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1255429
