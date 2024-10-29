DJ Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Property Transactions Extension 29-Oct-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) ("ZNT" or "the Company") Property Transactions Extension Zentra Group PLC, a UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property manager focused on Northern England, provides the following update. As previously announced on 2 October 2024, the Company has unconditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of a portfolio of properties valued at GBP7 million. This portfolio includes residential properties at Bank Street, Sheffield; Lincoln House, Bolton; Oscar House, Manchester; and a commercial unit at St Petersgate, Stockport. While the initial completion date for the sale was set for 29 October 2024, this will now be extended to the longstop date of 8 November 2024. This extension provides the Company with additional flexibility in determining its next steps regarding its listing with respect to a move to a different market such as the AQSE Stock Exchange or a trading facility. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group PLC Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 355855 EQS News ID: 2018317 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

