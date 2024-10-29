

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reports on Consumer Confidence and Job Openings might be the highlight on Tuesday. In the Asian trading session, gold edged up while oil steadied.



The war situation in the Middle East might be easing in the coming weeks and that might be influencing the investor sentiments.



Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 162.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 15.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow advanced 273.17 points or 0.7 percent to 42,387.57, the Nasdaq climbed 48.58 points or 0.3 percent to 18,567.19 and the S&P 500 rose 15.40 points or 0.3 percent to 5,821.52.



On the economic front, International Trade in Goods (Advance) for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $95.8 billion, while in the prior month,the deficit was $94.3 billion in August.



Retail Inventories (Advance) for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the retail inventories were up 0.5 percent.



Consensus for the Wholesale Inventories is 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the 20-city adjusted index was up 0.3 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for August will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is up 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in July.



The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.9 million, while it was up 8.040 million in the prior month.



Two-year Treasury Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.08 percent to 3,286.41.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.49 percent to 20,701.14.



Japanese markets rose notably. The Nikkei average rose 0.77 percent to 38,903.68. The broader Topix index settled 0.91 percent higher at 2,682.02.



Australian markets eked out modest gains to end higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.34 percent to 8,249.20. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 0.33 percent higher at 8,505.90.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News