

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in the third quarter, slightly slower than the previous quarter's stable rise of 0.3 percent. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.



Data showed that value added was down by 0.1 percent in industry. In the services sector, activity increased by 0.2 percent, while value added in construction remained stable.



Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth improved slightly to 1.0 percent from 0.9 percent in the second quarter.



