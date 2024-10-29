Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
29.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
QuantalX Introduces a Breakthrough in the Diagnosis and Classification of Parkinson's Disease

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalX Neuroscience, a leader in objective neurodiagnostic technology, announces a significant discovery in the early diagnosis and subtyping of Parkinson's disease, as recently published in npj Parkinson's Disease by Nature Magazine. This major development is part of the company's broad neurological disease diagnostic portfolio. QuantalX's innovative Delphi-MD device is revolutionizing the personalized management of Parkinson's disease by enabling precise diagnostics, minimizing delays, and optimizing treatment choices. This advancement brings significant benefits to patients, healthcare systems, payors, and pharmaceutical companies.

Objective Neurodiagnosis at any point of care

Delphi-MD's cutting-edge, direct electrophysiological imaging technology provides real-time insights into brain network function. The system identifies specific physiological changes in brain networks, particularly in the occipital networks, occurring in the early stages of Parkinson's disease. Delphi-MD enables the identification of patients with rapid disease progression, allowing for early intervention and personalized treatment, marking a first in neurological clinical care and potentially leading to improved patient outcomes.

Delphi-MD enables early and precise detection of Parkinson's neurophysiological subtypes by identifying distinct electrophysiological changes in key brain networks. Recognizing that each Parkinson's patient is unique, the device aids clinicians in accurately differentiating between subtypes, reducing diagnostic time and uncertainty. This technology has the potential to transform clinical practice by improving treatment selection and disease monitoring, offering real-time insights for personalized therapeutic strategies and better patient care.

"Delphi-MD represents a leap forward in our ability to confirm the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease at an earlier stage. The precision and clarity it provides in detecting subtle brain network changes could revolutionize how we approach treatment and patient care," said Prof. Mark Hallett, former Chief of the Human Motor Control Section at NINDS, NIH.

With its proven ability to detect network dysfunctions in Parkinson's disease, Delphi-MD is set to transform the way healthcare systems and pharmaceutical companies approach diagnosis and treatment selection, driving a new era of optimal personalized neurological care.

About QuantalX Neuroscience
QuantalX is committed to fundamentally improving patient care and alleviating the burden on healthcare systems through objective and accurate, early detection and differential diagnosis of brain abnormalities, leveraging its novel Direct Neuro-Physiological technology, the Delphi-MD device.

Media Contact:
Adi Jacobson
VP Marketing, QuantalX Neuroscience
Adi@quantalx.com
+972502044934

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542040/Neurodiagnosis_for_Parkinson_Disease.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantalx-introduces-a-breakthrough-in-the-diagnosis-and-classification-of-parkinsons-disease-302290069.html

