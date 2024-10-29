Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2024 14:10 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Automox Earns a TrustRadius Buyer's Choice for Capabilities, Value, and Customer Relationships

Automox has been awarded by its customers for best capabilities, best value for price, and best customer relationship.

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 29, 2024, the leading cloud-native IT operations platform, is proud to announce that TrustRadius has recognized the organization with a 2025 Buyer's Choice Award.

The TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Awards are the B2B industry standard for objectively recognizing excellent technology products. Buyer's Choice Awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews and have been selected as having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships.

"We're honored to be recognized with the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award, which underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and innovative solutions," said Automox Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Charles Coaxum. "At Automox, customer feedback drives everything we do. This award reflects our dedication to meeting our customers' needs with value and reliability as a partner they can trust."

During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would repurchase the product. These answers shape whether or not a product is chosen as best in the three key areas: capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

"Automox earning the TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award is a clear indicator of the value they bring to IT teams seeking streamlined endpoint management solutions," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "This award, based entirely on customer reviews, highlights how Automox simplifies the complexities of patch management and security."

Hear from verified users on how much they value Automox:

"Automox - It just works! We use Automox to auto-deploy patching updates to our end devices, macOS, Windows, and Linux-based systems. We can manage urgency and granular updates [related to each] individual business case. The autonomy of updates allows our system engineers to focus on creating new solutions… - Jeremy Ferris, Systems Administrator, John Carrol University"

At Automox, we're proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community. Thank you for supporting our work and for sharing your feedback on TrustRadius.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Next-generation human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2024 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment

  • Automox Earns a TrustRadius Buyer's Choice for Capabilities, Value, and Customer Relationships (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ece960f-43d9-4b70-9b3b-61a459aee861)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.