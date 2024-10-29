

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JLL (JLL) announced the launch of its artificial intelligence platform, JLL Falcon, designed to accelerate the digital transformation of the commercial real estate industry. JLL Falcon will also power the next iteration of JLL GPT, the first generative AI assistant purpose-built for the CRE industry.



Featuring multi-modal AI foundation models, data pipelines, security and privacy features, natural language and semantic processing layers and advanced analytics capabilities, JLL Falcon will power a wide range of CRE applications, including custom assistants.



