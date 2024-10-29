

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) has appointed Daniel Quirk as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Medical Affairs, effective October 28, 2024. Prior to joining the Biogen team, Quirk was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Medical Affairs for Immunology and Neuroscience at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and previously served as Senior Vice President of US Medical Affairs and Vice President of US Medical Affairs for Immunology and Fibrosis at BMS.



'At Biogen, scientific and medical leadership is the foundation for everything we do, and this is why we believe Dan will be a perfect fit to lead our Medical Affairs organization going forward,' said Priya Singhal, Head of Development at Biogen.



