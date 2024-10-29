

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY), a wholesale restaurant food distributor, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net earnings dropped 2.6 percent to $490 million from $503 million last year.



Earnings per share were $0.99, same as last year.



Adjusted net earnings were $540 million or $1.09 per share, compared to prior year's $542 million or $1.07 per share.



Sales for the first quarter increased 4.4 percent to $20.5 billion from $19.6 billion a year ago.



Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on sales of $20.46 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regarding the fiscal 2024 outlook, the company said it continues to expect sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 percent to 7 percent from last year.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Sysco shares were losing around 2.3 percent to trade at $73.34.



