H&E Equipment Services, Inc.: H&E Rentals Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) ("H&E", the "Company", d/b/a "H&E Rentals") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The report includes the Company's branch expansion achievements, with the addition of eight new locations in the third quarter, expanding the Company's branch network to 157 locations across 32 states.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 SUMMARY WITH A COMPARISON TO THIRD QUARTER 2023

Revenues declined 4.0% to $384.9 million compared to $400.7 million.

Net income was $31.1 million compared to $48.9 million. The effective income tax rate was 28.3% compared to 26.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $175.3 million, a decrease of 8.4% compared to $191.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 45.6% of revenues compared to 47.8%.

Total equipment rental revenues were $326.2 million, an increase of $10.4 million, or 3.3%, compared to $315.8 million. Rental revenues were $288.1 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to $280.3 million.

Sales of rental equipment decreased 47.3% to $27.8 million compared to $52.7 million.

Gross margin declined to 44.5% compared to 47.0%.

Total equipment rental gross margins were 45.3% compared to 47.4%. Rental gross margins were 51.2% compared to 53.3%.

Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 67.6% compared to 70.0%. The Company's rental fleet, based on original equipment cost, closed the third quarter of 2024 at slightly below $3.0 billion, an increase of $220.1 million, or 8.1%.

Average rental rates declined 0.1% compared to the third quarter of 2023, and declined 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Dollar utilization was 39.4% compared to 41.5% in the third quarter of 2023 and 38.6% in the second quarter of 2024.

Average rental fleet age on September 30, 2024, was 40.8 months compared to an industry average age of 47.9 months.

Paid regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.

"Industry fundamentals in the third quarter continued to trail year-ago measures," said Brad Barber, chief executive officer of H&E Rentals. "Physical fleet utilization averaged 67.6%, or 240 basis points below the third quarter of 2023, evidence of the lower customer demand and a lingering modest oversupply of equipment. On a sequential quarterly basis, utilization improved 120 basis points. In addition, rental rates declined 0.1% compared to the prior-year quarter and were down 0.6% from the second quarter of 2024. Despite weakness in these key metrics, rental revenues grew 2.8% compared to the year-ago quarter due largely to the steady expansion of our branch count since the close of the third quarter of 2023. Finally, gross fleet expenditures in the quarter were $131.3 million, resulting in gross expenditures through the first nine months of 2024 of $327.8 million. We concluded the third quarter with a fleet original equipment cost of slightly below $3.0 billion."

Mr. Barber acknowledged the Company's impressive expansion achievements, noting, "A record number of eight branches were added in the third quarter, while a ninth branch was opened in the month of October. The strong outcome reflected the outstanding execution of our accelerated new location program, which has achieved a record 16 additional locations in 2024, exceeding our stated expansion expectation. Our U.S. geographic coverage through September 30, 2024 improved to 157 locations across 32 states. When accounting for both new locations and branches added through acquisition, our branch count is up more than 14% in 2024 and approximately 54% since the close of 2021. Both measures are dominant accomplishments in our industry."

With the final quarter of 2024 underway, Mr. Barber provided updated expectations for the rental equipment industry, stating, "Construction spending in the U.S. continues to demonstrate the slowing rate of growth observed over the first half of 2024. We believe a trend of moderating activity will persist through the remainder of the year, with physical fleet utilization and rental rates below year-ago measures. Beyond the fourth quarter, the developing outlook for our industry is more encouraging into 2025. The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), a leading indicator of construction spending, has exhibited gains for five of the last six months, while construction employment remains on a steady upward trajectory. Also, a cycle of easing interest rates is expected to have positive implications for local construction activity as projects are reevaluated under more favorable lending conditions. Finally, the strong expansion of mega projects remains a significant driver of growth for our industry, both today and into the future. Our branch expansion has led to a greater and more diverse exposure to mega projects, including a growing presence on data centers, solar and wind farms and LNG export facilities."

FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024

Revenue

Total revenues were $384.9 million in the third quarter, a decline of 4.0% compared to $400.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Total equipment rental revenues of $326.2 million improved 3.3% compared to $315.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Rental revenues of $288.1 million increased 2.8% compared to $280.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Sales of rental equipment totaled $27.8 million, a decrease of 47.3% compared to $52.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Sales of new equipment of $14.1 million increased 11.2% compared to $12.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit totaled $171.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.0% compared to $188.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin declined to 44.5% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 47.0% for the same quarter in 2023. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 45.3% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 47.4% in the third quarter of 2023. Rental margins were 51.2% compared to 53.3% over the same period of comparison. Rental rates in the third quarter of 2024 declined 0.1% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 67.6% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 70.0% in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margins on sales of rental equipment improved to 60.2% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 58.5% in third quarter of 2023. Gross margins on sales of new equipment were 19.8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 13.2% over the same period of comparison.

Rental Fleet

The original equipment cost of the Company's rental fleet as of September 30, 2024, was slightly below $3.0 billion, representing an increase of $220.1 million, or 8.1%, compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023. Dollar utilization in the third quarter of 2024 was 39.4% compared to 41.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, General, and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $112.4 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 7.9%, compared to $104.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses associated with facilities and depreciation and amortization, as well as employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes and other related employee expenses. SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2024 as a percentage of total revenues were 29.2% compared to 26.0% in the third quarter of 2023. Approximately $11.0 million of the increase in SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were attributable to a combined 27 branches opened or acquired during or after the third quarter of 2023.

Income from Operations

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $60.7 million, or 15.8% of revenues, compared to $79.2 million, or 19.8% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2023. Results in the year-ago quarter included a $5.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted income from operations in the third quarter of 2023, excluding the impairment charge was $84.9 million, or 21.2% of revenues.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $18.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $31.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2023 of $48.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share. Results in the year-ago quarter included a pre-tax $5.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted net income, excluding the impairment charge in the third quarter of 2023 was $53.0 million, or $1.46 per diluted share. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 28.3% compared to an effective income tax rate of 26.1% in the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $175.3 million, or 45.6% of revenues, compared to $191.4 million, or 47.8% of revenues, in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers) detailed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures as defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the impairment of goodwill. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our business operations to, among other things, evaluate the performance of our business, develop budgets and measure our performance against those budgets. We also believe that analysts and investors use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as supplemental measures to evaluate a company's overall operating performance. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have material limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We consider them useful tools to assist us in evaluating performance because it eliminates items related to components of our capital structure, taxes and non-cash charges. The items that we have eliminated in determining EBITDA for the periods presented are interest expense, income taxes, depreciation of fixed assets (which includes rental equipment and property and equipment) and amortization of intangible assets. For Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate non-cash items such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense and any other non-recurring items described above applicable to the particular period. However, some of these eliminated items are necessary to our business. For example, (i) interest expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to generate revenue because we incur a significant amount of interest expense related to our outstanding indebtedness; (ii) payment of income taxes is a necessary element of our costs; (iii) depreciation is a necessary element of our costs and ability to generate revenue because rental equipment is the single largest component of our total assets and we recognize a significant amount of depreciation expense over the estimated useful life of this equipment; and (iv) stock compensation expense while non-cash, is an element of our costs. Any measure that eliminates components of our capital structure and costs associated with carrying significant amounts of fixed assets on our consolidated balance sheet has material limitations as a performance measure. In light of the foregoing limitations, we do not rely solely on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as performance measures and also consider our GAAP results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measurements of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We use Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share ("Adjusted Income Measures") in our business operations to, among other things, analyze our financial performance on a comparative period basis without the effects of significant one-time, non-recurring items. We define the Adjusted Income Measures for the periods presented as Income from Operations, Net Income and Net Income per Share, respectively, adjusted for the impairment of goodwill. Additionally, we believe Adjusted Income Measures, in combination with financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with useful information and additional perspective concerning future profitability. However, Adjusted Income Measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP Income from Operations, Net Income and Net Income per Share. Because Adjusted Income Measures may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We have presented in a supplemental schedule the disaggregation of our equipment rental revenues to provide further detail in evaluating the period over period performance of our rental business relative to equipment rental gross profit and equipment rental gross margin and believe these non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors for this reason. However, you should not consider this in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables accompanying this earnings release.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Equipment rentals $ 326,219 $ 315,811 $ 933,900 $ 869,278 Sales of rental equipment 27,790 52,708 110,842 124,476 Sales of new equipment 14,054 12,633 35,136 29,308 Parts, service and other 16,799 19,544 52,623 60,348 Total revenues 384,862 400,696 1,132,501 1,083,410 Cost of revenues: Rental depreciation 95,194 90,361 278,990 258,146 Rental expense 45,494 40,545 131,423 117,169 Rental other 37,687 35,056 105,499 93,381 178,375 165,962 515,912 468,696 Sales of rental equipment 11,057 21,893 42,006 51,396 Sales of new equipment 11,266 10,962 28,777 25,278 Parts, service and other 12,710 13,496 38,207 39,918 Total cost of revenues 213,408 212,313 624,902 585,288 Gross profit 171,454 188,383 507,599 498,122 Selling, general and administrative expenses 112,449 104,218 338,558 298,812 Impairment of goodwill - (5,714 ) - (5,714 ) Gain on sales of property and equipment, net 1,664 763 6,449 1,866 Income from operations 60,669 79,214 175,490 195,462 Other income (expense): Interest expense (18,771 ) (16,145 ) (55,364 ) (44,542 ) Other, net 1,448 3,071 4,482 5,851 Total other expense, net (17,323 ) (13,074 ) (50,882 ) (38,691 ) Income from operations before provision for income taxes 43,346 66,140 124,608 156,771 Provision for income taxes 12,278 17,261 34,390 41,002 Net income $ 31,068 $ 48,879 $ 90,218 $ 115,769 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.86 $ 1.35 $ 2.49 $ 3.21 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 1.35 $ 2.47 $ 3.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,300 36,134 36,249 36,078 Diluted 36,459 36,322 36,497 36,326

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash $ 11,083 $ 8,500 Rental equipment, net 1,924,653 1,756,578 Total assets 2,892,666 2,639,886 Total debt (1) 1,530,423 1,434,661 Total liabilities 2,295,454 2,105,597 Stockholders' equity 597,212 534,289 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,892,666 $ 2,639,886

(1) Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts on the senior unsecured notes, senior secured credit facility, and finance lease obligations.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 188,383 $ - $ 188,383 Selling, general and administrative expenses 104,218 - 104,218 Impairment of goodwill (5,714 ) 5,714 - Gain on sale of property and equipment, net 763 - 763 Income from operations 79,214 5,714 84,928 Interest expense (16,145 ) - (16,145 ) Other income, net 3,071 - 3,071 Income from operations before provision for income taxes 66,140 5,714 71,854 Provision for income taxes 17,261 1,585 18,846 Net income $ 48,879 $ 4,129 $ 53,008 NET INCOME PER SHARE (1) Basic - Net income per common share: $ 1.35 $ 0.11 $ 1.47 Basic - Weighted average common shares outstanding: 36,134 36,134 36,134 Diluted - Net income per common share $ 1.35 $ 0.11 $ 1.46 Diluted - Weighted average common shares outstanding: 36,322 36,322 36,322

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 498,122 $ - $ 498,122 Selling, general and administrative expenses 298,812 - 298,812 Impairment of goodwill (5,714 ) 5,714 - Gain on sale of property and equipment, net 1,866 - 1,866 Income from operations 195,462 5,714 201,176 Interest expense (44,542 ) - (44,542 ) Other income, net 5,851 - 5,851 Income from operations before provision for income taxes 156,771 5,714 162,485 Provision for income taxes 41,002 1,585 42,587 Net income $ 115,769 $ 4,129 $ 119,898 NET INCOME PER SHARE (1) Basic - Net income per common share: $ 3.21 $ 0.11 $ 3.32 Basic - Weighted average common shares outstanding: 36,078 36,078 36,078 Diluted - Net income per common share $ 3.19 $ 0.11 $ 3.30 Diluted - Weighted average common shares outstanding: 36,326 36,326 36,326

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 31,068 $ 48,879 $ 90,218 $ 115,769 Interest Expense 18,771 16,145 55,364 44,542 Provision for income taxes 12,278 17,261 34,390 41,002 Depreciation 108,014 99,437 314,056 283,629 Amortization of intangibles 2,598 1,683 7,668 5,048 EBITDA $ 172,729 $ 183,405 $ 501,696 $ 489,990 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 2,616 $ 2,275 $ 8,606 $ 7,304 Impairment of goodwill - 5,714 - 5,714 Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,345 $ 191,394 $ 510,302 $ 503,008

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 RENTAL Equipment rentals (1) $ 288,094 $ 280,257 $ 825,308 $ 771,056 Rental other 38,125 35,554 108,592 98,222 Total equipment rentals 326,219 315,811 933,900 869,278 RENTAL COST OF SALES Rental depreciation 95,194 90,361 278,990 258,146 Rental expense 45,494 40,545 131,423 117,169 Rental other 37,687 35,056 105,499 93,381 Total rental cost of sales 178,375 165,962 515,912 468,696 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS PROFIT Equipment rentals 147,406 149,351 414,895 395,741 Rentals other 438 498 3,093 4,841 Total rental revenues gross profit $ 147,844 $ 149,849 $ 417,988 $ 400,582 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS MARGIN Equipment rentals 51.2 % 53.3 % 50.3 % 51.3 % Rentals other 1.1 % 1.4 % 2.8 % 4.9 % Total rental revenues gross margin 45.3 % 47.4 % 44.8 % 46.1 %

(1) Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, the Company's equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations in this press release as a single line item, "Equipment Rentals." The above table disaggregates the Company's equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.





