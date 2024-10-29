Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 net income of $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share

Net interest margin expands 13 basis points to 3.33%, inclusive of 4bps from an interest recovery
Average deposits grew $10 million while cost of funds remained stable
Noninterest expense declines $2 million due to disciplined expense management
120th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share declared
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $34 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $5 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $39 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and an increase of $29 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were 8.50% and 0.93% compared to 10.27% and 1.08% for the same quarter last year and 1.24% and 0.13% from the prior quarter.
Compared to adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) of $35 million, or $0.27, per diluted share in the prior quarter, adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP) decreased by $1 million to $34 million, or $0.26, per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was driven by an increase in provision expense which was $5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $(0.4) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were 8.51% and 0.93% compared to 9.00% and 0.96% for prior quarter.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 18, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024. This is the 120th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2024, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Our performance this quarter demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model. We've delivered solid results that underscore our expanding earnings power, driven in large part by improvements in our net interest margin. This positive trajectory reflects our team's dedication to operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives."
"As we look ahead, we remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders. I'm pleased to announce that for the 120th consecutive quarter, we will be returning our earnings to our shareholders through a $0.20 per share dividend. This consistency in shareholder returns is a testament to our financial stability, performance and our unwavering focus on delivering sustainable growth. We enter the next quarter with confidence, buoyed by our strong performance and the ongoing optimization of our business operations. Our team remains focused on capitalizing on market opportunities while maintaining prudent risk management practices. Northwest is well-positioned to continue driving value for our shareholders, clients and communities in the quarters to come."
Balance Sheet Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q24 vs.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
2Q24
3Q23
Average loans receivable
$ 11,223,602
11,368,749
11,190,959
(1.3) %
0.3 %
Average investments
1,998,855
2,021,347
2,117,135
(1.1) %
(5.6) %
Average deposits
12,096,811
12,086,362
11,719,866
0.1 %
3.2 %
Average borrowed funds
220,677
323,191
643,518
(31.7) %
(65.7) %
- Average loans receivable increased $33 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 driven by our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $456 million in total, including a $372 million increase in our commercial and industrial portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. This was offset by a decline in our personal banking portfolio, which decreased by $423 million as cash flows from this portfolio were reinvested in our commercial portfolios. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, average loans receivable decreased by $145 million. Growth was muted in the quarter as we continue to reinvest cash flows from our personal banking portfolio and focus on profitability and credit discipline.
- Average investments declined $118 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $22 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure which occurred in the second quarter and from lack of reinvestment of cash flow over the past year. The decline in average investments from the prior quarter is expected to be temporary as current quarter purchases occurred later in the quarter. This is evident as ending balances increased $28 million from the prior quarter end.
- Average deposits grew $377 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven by a $666 million increase in our average time deposits as we competitively positioned our deposit products over the last year. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in money market balances as customers shifted balances into higher yielding time deposit accounts. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, average deposits grew $10 million, driven by a $12 million increase in our average interest-bearing checking deposits. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.
- Average borrowings saw a significant reduction of $423 million compared to the quarter end September 30, 2023 and $103 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings is primarily attributable to the strategic pay-down of wholesale borrowings. This decrease was made possible by the restructuring of our investment portfolio as well as a substantial increase in cash reserves resulting from the notable rise in the average balance of deposits noted above.
Income Statement Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q24 vs.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
2Q24
3Q23
Interest income
$ 171,381
166,854
151,598
2.7 %
13.0 %
Interest expense
60,079
60,013
43,230
0.1 %
39.0 %
Net interest income
$ 111,302
106,841
108,368
4.2 %
2.7 %
Net interest margin
3.33 %
3.20 %
3.23 %
Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest income increased $3 million and net interest margin increased to 3.33% from 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:
- A $20 million increase in interest income that was the result of cash and marketable securities being redeployed into higher yielding loans. Driven by higher market interest rates, the average yield on loans improved to 5.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 5.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase includes a one-time interest recovery of $1.3 million on a commercial loan payoff. Excluding this interest recovery, the adjusted yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 5.53% and the adjusted net interest margin was 3.29%
- A $17 million increase in interest expense as the result of higher costs of deposits due to the higher interest rate environment and competitive pressure for liquidity. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income increased $4 million and net interest margin increased to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:
- A $5 million increase in interest income driven by higher interest income on loans receivable and investments as average yield increased compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 5.57% from 5.47% and average investment yields increased to 2.48% from 2.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q24 vs.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
2Q24
3Q23
Provision for credit losses - loans
$ 5,727
2,169
3,983
164.0 %
43.8 %
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(852)
(2,539)
(2,981)
(66.4) %
(71.4) %
Total provision for credit losses expense
$ 4,875
(370)
1,002
(1417.6) %
386.5 %
The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.9 million primarily driven by growth within our commercial lending portfolio and changes in the economic forecasts coupled with a decline in our reserves for unfunded commitments in the current period. This decline is based on the timing of origination and funding of commercial construction loans and lines of credit.
Additionally, the Company saw an increase in classified loans to $320 million, or 2.83% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 from $209 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $257 million, or 2.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The primary driver of the increase over the past year and quarter is reflective of the Company's exposure to the Long Term Healthcare segment and the challenges a few operators have experienced post Covid.
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q24 vs.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
2Q24
3Q23
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
$ -
(39,413)
-
NA
NA
Gain on sale of SBA loans
667
1,457
301
(54.2) %
121.6 %
Service charges and fees
15,932
15,527
15,270
2.6 %
4.3 %
Trust and other financial services income
7,924
7,566
7,085
4.7 %
11.8 %
Gain on real estate owned, net
105
487
29
(78.4) %
262.1 %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,434
1,371
4,561
4.6 %
(68.6) %
Mortgage banking income
744
901
632
(17.4) %
17.7 %
Other operating income
1,027
3,255
3,010
(68.4) %
(65.9) %
Total noninterest income/(loss)
$ 27,833
(8,849)
30,888
(414.5) %
(9.9) %
Noninterest income decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance of $3 million as a result of death benefits received in the prior period. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, excluding the loss on sale of securities of $39 million, noninterest income decreased by $3 million due to a loss on an equity method investment, lower gain on sale of SBA loans and loss on the sale of buildings during the quarter.
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q24 vs.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
2Q24
3Q23
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
$ 56,186
53,531
51,243
5.0 %
9.6 %
Non-personnel expense
34,581
38,889
36,327
(11.1) %
(4.8) %
Total noninterest expense
$ 90,767
92,420
87,570
(1.8) %
3.7 %
Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 due to a $5 million increase in personnel expenses driven by the build-out of the commercial business and related credit, risk management and internal audit support functions over the past year coupled with an increase in contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in medical expenses.
Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense decreased due to a $3 million increase in personnel expense driven by additional contracted employees utilized during the quarter and an increase in medical expenses, which were more than offset by a decrease in non-personnel expense of $4 million due to restructuring expenses in the prior quarter and a decrease in fraud losses.
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q24 vs.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
2Q24
3Q23
Income before income taxes
$ 43,493
5,942
50,684
632.0 %
(14.2) %
Income tax expense
9,875
1,195
11,464
726.4 %
(13.9) %
Net income
$ 33,618
4,747
39,220
608.2 %
(14.3) %
The provision for income taxes decreased by $2 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and increased $9 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.
Net income decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the factors discussed above, and increased from the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to loss on sale of investments from the prior period balance sheet restructuring as well as the additional factors discussed above.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2024, Northwest operated 130 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 226,883
122,260
161,995
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,248,104, $1,240,003 and $1,262,080,
1,111,868
1,043,359
1,010,076
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $672,641, $699,506 and $682,681, respectively)
766,772
814,839
830,106
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,105,523
1,980,458
2,002,177
Loans held-for-sale
9,370
8,768
10,592
Residential mortgage loans
3,248,788
3,419,417
3,462,606
Home equity loans
1,167,202
1,227,858
1,258,765
Consumer loans
1,998,032
2,126,027
2,155,119
Commercial real estate loans
2,994,379
2,974,010
2,922,582
Commercial loans
1,886,787
1,658,729
1,500,609
Total loans receivable
11,304,558
11,414,809
11,310,273
Allowance for credit losses
(125,813)
(125,243)
(124,841)
Loans receivable, net
11,178,745
11,289,566
11,185,432
FHLB stock, at cost
21,223
30,146
40,404
Accrued interest receivable
46,678
47,353
42,624
Real estate owned, net
76
104
363
Premises and equipment, net
126,391
138,838
138,041
Bank-owned life insurance
255,324
251,895
250,502
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
3,363
5,290
6,013
Other assets
236,005
294,458
315,648
Total assets
$ 14,354,325
14,419,105
14,362,201
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,581,769
2,669,023
2,774,291
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,676,779
2,634,546
2,598,080
Money market deposit accounts
1,956,747
1,968,218
2,042,813
Savings deposits
2,145,735
2,105,234
2,116,360
Time deposits
2,710,049
2,602,881
2,258,338
Total deposits
12,071,079
11,979,902
11,789,882
Borrowed funds
204,374
398,895
604,587
Subordinated debt
114,451
114,189
114,102
Junior subordinated debentures
129,769
129,574
129,509
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
24,700
45,253
27,653
Accrued interest payable
15,125
13,669
7,915
Other liabilities
203,502
186,306
190,122
Total liabilities
12,763,000
12,867,788
12,863,770
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,400,199, 127,110,453 and
1,274
1,271
1,271
Additional paid-in capital
1,030,384
1,024,852
1,023,591
Retained earnings
665,845
674,686
671,092
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(106,178)
(149,492)
(197,523)
Total shareholders' equity
1,591,325
1,551,317
1,498,431
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,354,325
14,419,105
14,362,201
Equity to assets
11.09 %
10.76 %
10.43 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
8.64 %
8.30 %
7.95 %
Book value per share
$ 12.49
12.20
11.79
Tangible book value per share*
$ 9.47
9.17
8.74
Closing market price per share
$ 13.38
12.48
10.23
Full time equivalent employees
1,975
2,098
2,084
Number of banking offices
141
142
142
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 156,413
153,954
149,571
146,523
140,667
Mortgage-backed securities
10,908
9,426
7,944
7,951
8,072
Taxable investment securities
842
728
794
786
786
Tax-free investment securities
512
457
491
492
491
FHLB stock dividends
394
498
607
666
668
Interest-earning deposits
2,312
1,791
832
970
914
Total interest income
171,381
166,854
160,239
157,388
151,598
Interest expense:
Deposits
54,198
52,754
47,686
40,600
31,688
Borrowed funds
5,881
7,259
9,315
10,486
11,542
Total interest expense
60,079
60,013
57,001
51,086
43,230
Net interest income
111,302
106,841
103,238
106,302
108,368
Provision for credit losses - loans
5,727
2,169
4,234
3,801
3,983
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(852)
(2,539)
(799)
4,145
(2,981)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
106,427
107,211
99,803
98,356
107,366
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
-
(39,413)
-
(1)
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
667
1,457
873
388
301
Gain on sale of loans
-
-
-
726
-
Service charges and fees
15,932
15,527
15,523
15,922
15,270
Trust and other financial services income
7,924
7,566
7,127
6,884
7,085
Gain on real estate owned, net
105
487
57
1,084
29
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,434
1,371
1,502
1,454
4,561
Mortgage banking income
744
901
452
247
632
Other operating income
1,027
3,255
2,429
2,465
3,010
Total noninterest income/(loss)
27,833
(8,849)
27,963
29,169
30,888
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
56,186
53,531
51,540
50,194
51,243
Premises and occupancy costs
7,115
7,464
7,627
7,049
7,052
Office operations
2,811
3,819
2,767
3,747
3,398
Collections expense
474
406
336
328
551
Processing expenses
14,570
14,695
14,725
15,017
14,672
Marketing expenses
2,004
2,410
2,149
1,317
2,379
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,763
2,865
3,023
2,643
2,341
Professional services
3,302
3,728
4,065
6,255
3,002
Amortization of intangible assets
590
635
701
724
795
Real estate owned expense
23
57
66
51
141
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
43
1,915
955
2,354
-
Other expenses
886
895
2,070
997
1,996
Total noninterest expense
90,767
92,420
90,024
90,676
87,570
Income before income taxes
43,493
5,942
37,742
36,849
50,684
Income tax expense
9,875
1,195
8,579
7,835
11,464
Net income
$ 33,618
4,747
29,163
29,014
39,220
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.04
0.23
0.23
0.31
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.04
0.23
0.23
0.31
Annualized return on average equity
8.50 %
1.24 %
7.57 %
7.64 %
10.27 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.93 %
0.13 %
0.81 %
0.80 %
1.08 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity *
11.26 %
1.65 %
10.08 %
10.28 %
13.80 %
Efficiency ratio
65.24 %
94.31 %
68.62 %
66.93 %
62.88 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **
64.78 %
65.41 %
67.35 %
64.66 %
62.31 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.52 %
2.57 %
2.51 %
2.51 %
2.42 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain
2.50 %
2.50 %
2.47 %
2.43 %
2.39 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 459,938
397,136
Mortgage-backed securities
28,278
24,935
Taxable investment securities
2,364
2,472
Tax-free investment securities
1,460
1,858
FHLB stock dividends
1,499
2,202
Interest-earning deposits
4,935
1,931
Total interest income
498,474
430,534
Interest expense:
Deposits
154,638
64,743
Borrowed funds
22,455
36,410
Total interest expense
177,093
101,153
Net interest income
321,381
329,381
Provision for credit losses - loans
12,130
14,863
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(4,190)
65
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
313,441
314,453
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(39,413)
(8,306)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
8,305
Gain on sale of SBA loans
2,997
1,412
Service charges and fees
46,982
43,292
Trust and other financial services income
22,617
20,400
Gain on real estate owned, net
649
922
Income from bank-owned life insurance
4,307
7,134
Mortgage banking income
2,097
2,184
Other operating income
6,711
9,311
Total noninterest income
46,947
84,654
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
161,257
145,497
Premises and occupancy costs
22,206
22,102
Office operations
9,397
9,208
Collections expense
1,216
1,367
Processing expenses
43,990
43,670
Marketing expenses
6,563
|
8,127
Federal deposit insurance premiums
8,651
6,628
Professional services
11,095
11,564
Amortization of intangible assets
1,926
2,546
Real estate owned expense
146
405
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
2,913
4,395
Other expenses
3,851
5,369
Total noninterest expense
273,211
260,878
Income before income taxes
87,177
138,229
Income tax expense
19,649
32,286
Net income
$ 67,528
105,943
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.53
0.83
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.53
0.83
Annualized return on average equity
5.80 %
9.37 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.63 %
0.99 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
7.71 %
12.61 %
Efficiency ratio
74.18 %
63.01 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items **
65.82 %
61.33 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.53 %
2.45 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items **
2.49 %
2.38 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 33,618
4,747
39,220
67,528
105,943
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
43
1,915
-
2,913
4,395
Add: loss on the sale of investments
-
39,413
-
39,413
8,306
Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
-
-
(8,305)
Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
(12)
(11,572)
-
(11,851)
(1,231)
Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 33,649
34,503
|
39,220
98,003
109,108
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.26
0.04
0.31
0.53
0.83
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.26
0.27
0.31
0.77
0.86
Average equity
$ 1,572,897
1,541,434
1,515,287
1,554,800
1,511,428
Average assets
14,351,669
14,458,592
14,379,323
14,406,092
14,249,857
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
8.50 %
1.24 %
10.27 %
5.80 %
9.37 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
0.93 %
0.13 %
1.08 %
0.63 %
0.99 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset
8.51 %
9.00 %
10.27 %
8.42 %
9.65 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset
0.93 %
0.96 %
1.08 %
0.91 %
1.02 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,591,325
1,551,317
1,498,431
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(384,360)
(386,287)
(387,010)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,206,965
1,165,030
1,111,421
Total assets
$ 14,354,325
14,419,105
14,362,201
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(384,360)
(386,287)
(387,010)
Tangible assets
$ 13,969,965
14,032,818
13,975,191
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.64 %
8.30 %
7.95 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
Tangible common equity
$ 1,206,965
1,165,030
1,111,421
Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
(94,131)
(115,334)
(147,425)
Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
26,357
32,294
41,279
Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
$ 1,139,191
1,081,990
1,005,275
Tangible assets
$ 13,969,965
14,032,818
13,975,191
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
8.15 %
7.71 %
7.19 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,206,965
1,165,030
1,111,421
Common shares outstanding
127,400,199
127,110,453
127,101,349
Tangible book value per share
9.47
9.17
8.74
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2023
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
Net income
$ 33,618
4,747
29,163
29,014
39,220
67,528
105,943
Average shareholders' equity
1,572,897
1,541,434
1,549,870
1,506,895
1,515,287
1,554,800
1,511,428
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
(384,730)
(385,364)
(386,038)
(386,761)
(387,523)
(385,375)
(388,365)
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,188,167
1,156,070
1,163,832
1,120,134
1,127,764
1,169,425
1,123,063
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
11.26 %
1.65 %
10.08 %
10.28 %
13.80 %
7.71 %
12.61 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of
Non-interest expense
$ 90,767
92,420
90,024
90,676
87,570
273,211
260,878
Less: amortization expense
(590)
(635)
(701)
(724)
(795)
(1,926)
(2,546)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
(43)
(1,915)
(955)
(2,354)
-
(2,913)
(4,395)
Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
$ 90,134
89,870
88,368
87,598
86,775
268,372
253,937
Net interest income
$ 111,302
106,841
103,238
106,302
108,368
321,381
329,381
Non-interest income
27,833
(8,849)
27,963
29,169
30,888
46,947
84,654
Add: loss on the sale of investments
-
39,413
-
1
-
39,413
8,306
Less: gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,305)
Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments
$ 139,135
137,405
131,201
135,472
139,256
407,741
414,036
Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, gain on sale of mortgage
64.78 %
65.41 %
67.35 %
64.66 %
62.31 %
65.82 %
61.33 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and
Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
$ 90,134
89,870
88,368
87,598
86,775
268,372
253,937
Average assets
14,351,669
14,458,592
14,408,612
14,329,020
14,379,323
14,406,092
14,249,857
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,
2.50 %
2.50 %
2.47 %
2.43 %
2.39 %
2.49 %
2.38 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, loss on sale of investments and gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:
As of September 30, 2024
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 3,097,247
25.7 %
5,234
Less intercompany deposit accounts
1,201,625
10.0 %
12
Less collateralized deposit accounts
480,039
4.0 %
262
Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts
$ 1,415,583
11.7 %
4,960
(1)
Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $19.6 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $103 million, or 0.85% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $285,000 as of September 30, 2024.
The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of September 30, 2024
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,316,845
10.9 %
286,061
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,264,924
10.5 %
43,284
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,340,668
11.1 %
56,490
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,336,111
11.0 %
7,688
Personal money market deposits
1,394,904
11.6 %
24,735
Business money market deposits
561,843
4.6 %
2,738
Savings deposits
2,145,735
17.8 %
183,941
Time deposits
2,710,049
22.5 %
81,728
Total deposits
$ 12,071,079
100.0 %
686,665
Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2024 was $18,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $487 million as of September 30, 2024.
The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:
3/31/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
12/31/2023
3/31/2024
6/30/2024
9/30/2024
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,428,232
1,397,167
1,375,144
1,357,875
1,369,294
1,350,520
1,316,845
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,467,860
1,423,396
1,399,147
1,311,148
1,249,085
1,231,179
1,264,924
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,627,546
1,535,254
1,477,617
1,464,058
1,427,140
1,396,825
1,340,668
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
466,105
624,252
689,914
812,433
805,069
815,358
955,120
Municipal demand deposits
447,852
418,147
430,549
358,055
325,657
353,567
380,991
Personal money market deposits
1,626,614
1,511,652
1,463,689
1,435,939
1,393,532
1,390,162
1,394,904
Business money market deposits
701,436
642,601
579,124
532,279
559,005
574,679
561,843
Savings deposits
2,194,743
2,120,215
2,116,360
2,105,234
2,156,048
2,148,727
2,145,735
Time deposits
1,576,791
1,989,711
2,258,338
2,602,881
2,786,814
2,826,362
2,710,049
Total deposits
$ 11,537,179
11,662,395
11,789,882
11,979,902
12,071,644
12,087,379
12,071,079
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At September 30, 2024
Actual (1)
Minimum capital
requirements (2)
Well capitalized
requirements
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
$ 1,705,283
16.024 %
$ 1,117,392
10.500 %
$ 1,064,183
10.000 %
Northwest Bank
1,460,909
13.740 %
1,116,384
10.500 %
1,063,223
10.000 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,457,698
13.698 %
904,555
8.500 %
851,346
8.000 %
Northwest Bank
1,327,894
12.489 %
903,739
8.500 %
850,578
8.000 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,331,918
12.516 %
744,928
7.000 %
691,719
6.500 %
Northwest Bank
1,327,894
12.489 %
744,256
7.000 %
691,095
6.500 %
Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,457,698
10.283 %
567,025
4.000 %
708,782
5.000 %
Northwest Bank
1,327,894
9.374 %
566,633
4.000 %
708,292
5.000 %
(1)
September 30, 2024 figures are estimated.
(2)
Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after ten years
$ 46,292
-
(8,497)
37,795
6.05
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
Due after one year through five years
136
-
(4)
132
0.87
Municipal securities:
Due after one year through five years
884
18
(2)
900
1.72
Due after five years through ten years
15,729
277
(1,382)
14,624
7.57
Due after ten years
52,244
288
(6,971)
45,561
10.37
Corporate debt issues:
Due after five years through ten years
25,396
307
(867)
24,836
5.38
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
222,573
2,926
(12,641)
212,858
6.26
Variable rate pass-through
3,905
57
(4)
3,958
4.01
Fixed rate agency CMOs
835,445
3,801
(113,373)
725,873
5.22
Variable rate agency CMOs
45,500
44
(213)
45,331
7.68
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
1,107,423
6,828
(126,231)
988,020
5.55
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,248,104
7,718
(143,954)
1,111,868
5.79
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
|
$ 109,460
-
(10,520)
98,940
3.65
Due after five years through ten years
15,000
-
(1,923)
13,077
5.04
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
136,439
-
(16,184)
120,255
4.76
Variable rate pass-through
387
-
-
387
3.00
Fixed rate agency CMOs
504,957
-
(65,502)
439,455
5.66
Variable rate agency CMOs
529
-
(2)
527
5.01
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
642,312
-
(81,688)
560,624
5.47
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 766,772
-
(94,131)
672,641
5.20
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
Amount
Average rate
Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
$ 175,000
5.15 %
Collateralized borrowings, due within one year
21,624
1.59 %
Collateral received, due within one year
7,750
5.72 %
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
114,451
4.28 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,769
7.49 %
Total borrowed funds *
$ 448,594
5.44 %
*
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $3.3 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250 million overnight line of credit, which has no balance as of September 30, 2024, as well as $500 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105 million with two correspondent banks.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
Commercial real estate loans outstanding
The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September 30, 2024:
Property type
Percent of portfolio
5 or more unit dwelling
16.6 %
Retail Building
11.5
Nursing Home
11.2
Commercial office building - non-owner occupied
8.9
Manufacturing & industrial building
5.4
Warehouse/storage building
5.1
Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments
4.3
Commercial office building - owner occupied
4.0
Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential
3.9
Multi-use building - office and warehouse
3.1
Other medical facility
3.0
Single family dwelling
2.6
Student housing
2.1
Hotel/motel
2.1
Agricultural real estate
2.0
All other
14.2
Total
100.0 %
The following table describes the collateral of our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September 30, 2024:
State
Percent of portfolio
New York
33.9 %
Pennsylvania
29.3
Ohio
19.8
Indiana
8.9
All other
8.1
Total
100.0 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,585
1,563
1,351
959
1,951
Home equity loans
1,239
1,088
974
871
947
Consumer loans
1,229
1,268
1,295
1,051
1,049
Commercial real estate loans
36,735
66,181
66,895
64,603
44,639
Commercial loans
1,922
788
934
1,182
1,369
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 42,710
70,888
71,449
68,666
49,955
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 37
100
1,454
933
48
Home equity loans
157
260
125
174
92
Consumer loans
227
305
294
225
274
Commercial real estate loans
362
699
574
51
1,913
Commercial loans
444
183
161
139
90
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 1,227
1,547
2,608
1,522
2,417
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 549
578
-
511
66
Home equity loans
87
234
488
347
319
Consumer loans
484
603
381
557
312
Commercial real estate loans
207
2,243
52
831
212
Commercial loans
48
8,088
201
56
291
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,375
11,746
1,122
2,302
1,200
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 5,370
4,162
4,304
6,324
7,695
Home equity loans
2,558
2,473
2,822
3,100
2,073
Consumer loans
3,265
2,433
2,659
3,212
2,463
Commercial real estate loans
6,167
5,849
6,931
6,488
8,416
Commercial loans
14,156
3,061
3,165
2,770
2,435
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 31,516
17,978
19,881
21,894
23,082
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 76,828
102,159
95,060
94,384
76,654
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 76,828
102,159
95,060
94,384
76,654
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
1,045
2,511
2,452
2,698
728
Nonperforming loans
77,873
104,670
97,512
97,082
77,382
Real estate owned, net
76
74
50
104
363
Nonperforming assets
$ 77,949
104,744
97,562
97,186
77,745
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.69 %
0.92 %
0.85 %
0.85 %
0.68 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.54 %
0.73 %
0.67 %
0.67 %
0.54 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.11 %
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
161.56 %
119.49 %
128.08 %
129.01 %
161.33 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At September 30, 2024
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard **
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,246,727
-
11,431
-
-
3,258,158
Home equity loans
1,162,951
-
4,251
-
-
1,167,202
Consumer loans
1,992,110
-
5,922
-
-
1,998,032
Total Personal Banking
6,401,788
-
21,604
-
-
6,423,392
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,634,987
87,693
271,699
-
-
2,994,379
Commercial loans
1,808,433
51,714
26,640
-
-
1,886,787
Total Commercial Banking
4,443,420
139,407
298,339
-
-
4,881,166
Total loans
$ 10,845,208
139,407
319,943
-
-
11,304,558
At June 30, 2024
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,312,368
-
11,700
-
-
3,324,068
Home equity loans
1,176,187
-
4,299
-
-
1,180,486
Consumer loans
2,074,869
-
5,189
-
-
2,080,058
Total Personal Banking
6,563,424
-
21,188
-
-
6,584,612
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,682,766
130,879
213,993
-
-
3,027,638
Commercial loans
1,673,052
47,400
21,662
-
-
1,742,114
Total Commercial Banking
4,355,818
178,279
235,655
-
-
4,769,752
Total loans
$ 10,919,242
178,279
256,843
-
-
11,354,364
At March 31, 2024
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,370,307
-
12,541
-
-
3,382,848
Home equity loans
1,191,957
-
4,650
-
-
1,196,607
Consumer loans
2,113,050
-
5,317
-
-
2,118,367
Total Personal Banking
6,675,314
-
22,508
-
-
6,697,822
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,714,857
131,247
182,424
-
-
3,028,528
Commercial loans
1,698,519
52,461
23,916
-
-
1,774,896
Total Commercial Banking
4,413,376
183,708
206,340
-
-
4,803,424
Total loans
$ 11,088,690
183,708
228,848
-
-
11,501,246
At December 31, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,413,846
-
14,339
-
-
3,428,185
Home equity loans
1,223,097
-
4,761
-
-
1,227,858
Consumer loans
2,120,216
-
5,811
-
-
2,126,027
Total Personal Banking
6,757,159
-
24,911
-
-
6,782,070
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,670,510
124,116
179,384
-
-
2,974,010
Commercial loans
1,637,879
6,678
14,172
-
-
1,658,729
Total Commercial Banking
4,308,389
130,794
193,556
-
-
4,632,739
Total loans
$ 11,065,548
130,794
218,467
-
-
11,414,809
At September 30, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,459,251
-
13,512
-
-
3,472,763
Home equity loans
1,254,985
-
3,780
-
-
1,258,765
Consumer loans
2,150,464
-
4,655
-
-
2,155,119
Total Personal Banking
6,864,700
-
21,947
-
-
6,886,647
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,632,472
123,935
166,610
-
-
2,923,017
Commercial loans
1,476,833
3,690
20,086
-
-
1,500,609
Total Commercial Banking
4,109,305
127,625
186,696
-
-
4,423,626
Total loans
$ 10,974,005
127,625
208,643
-
-
11,310,273
*
Includes $2.9 million, $2.5 million, $2.4 million, $7.8 million, and $6.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
**
Includes $26.0 million, $24.3 million, $27.2 million, $20.3 million, and $28.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
16
$ 685
- %
12
$ 616
- %
351
$ 38,502
1.1 %
307
$ 30,041
0.9 %
6
$ 573
- %
Home equity loans
112
3,907
0.3 %
104
3,771
0.3 %
113
4,608
0.4 %
121
5,761
0.5 %
112
4,707
0.4 %
Consumer loans
801
10,777
0.5 %
742
10,372
0.5 %
737
9,911
0.5 %
896
11,211
0.5 %
733
9,874
0.5 %
Commercial real estate loans
21
5,919
0.2 %
21
4,310
0.1 %
25
6,396
0.2 %
23
3,204
0.1 %
22
3,411
0.1 %
Commercial loans
34
3,260
0.2 %
59
4,366
0.3 %
62
3,091
0.2 %
59
4,196
0.3 %
52
2,847
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
984
$ 24,548
0.2 %
938
$ 23,435
0.2 %
1,288
$ 62,508
0.5 %
1,406
$ 54,413
0.5 %
925
$ 21,412
0.2 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
75
$ 9,027
0.3 %
70
$ 8,223
0.2 %
3
$ 70
- %
69
$ 7,796
0.2 %
56
$ 5,395
0.2 %
Home equity loans
27
882
0.1 %
35
1,065
0.1 %
26
761
0.1 %
37
982
0.1 %
40
1,341
0.1 %
Consumer loans
296
3,600
0.2 %
295
3,198
0.2 %
231
2,545
0.1 %
322
3,754
0.2 %
236
2,707
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
11
7,643
0.3 %
9
3,155
0.1 %
5
807
- %
9
1,031
- %
13
1,588
0.1 %
Commercial loans
19
753
- %
22
8,732
0.5 %
27
1,284
0.1 %
16
703
- %
15
981
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
428
$ 21,905
0.2 %
431
$ 24,373
0.2 %
292
$ 5,467
- %
453
$ 14,266
0.1 %
360
$ 12,012
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
52
$ 5,370
0.2 %
53
$ 5,553
0.2 %
50
$ 5,813
0.2 %
70
$ 7,995
0.2 %
79
$ 7,695
0.2 %
Home equity loans
67
2,558
0.2 %
51
2,506
0.2 %
71
2,823
0.2 %
81
3,126
0.3 %
73
2,206
0.2 %
Consumer loans
402
3,983
0.2 %
358
3,012
0.1 %
398
3,345
0.2 %
440
3,978
0.2 %
357
3,020
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
13
6,167
0.2 %
19
6,034
0.2 %
22
6,931
0.2 %
27
6,712
0.2 %
27
8,416
0.3 %
Commercial loans
85
14,484
0.8 %
72
3,385
0.2 %
62
3,421
0.2 %
53
2,780
0.2 %
39
2,472
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
619
$ 32,562
0.3 %
553
$ 20,490
0.2 %
603
$ 22,333
0.2 %
671
$ 24,591
0.2 %
575
$ 23,809
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent
2,031
$ 79,015
0.7 %
1,922
$ 68,298
0.6 %
2,183
$ 90,308
0.8 %
2,530
$ 93,270
0.8 %
1,860
$ 57,233
0.5 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.4 million, $0.6 million, and $1.4 million at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Beginning balance
$ 125,070
124,897
125,243
124,841
124,423
Provision
5,727
2,169
4,234
3,801
3,983
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(255)
(252)
(162)
(266)
(171)
Charge-offs home equity
(890)
(237)
(412)
(133)
(320)
Charge-offs consumer
(3,560)
(2,561)
(4,573)
(3,860)
(3,085)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(475)
(500)
(349)
(742)
(484)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,580)
(1,319)
(1,163)
(806)
(1,286)
Recoveries
1,776
2,873
2,079
2,408
1,781
Ending balance
$ 125,813
125,070
124,897
125,243
124,841
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.18 %
0.07 %
0.16 %
0.12 %
0.13 %
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Beginning balance
$ 125,243
118,036
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
-
426
Provision
12,130
14,863
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(669)
(923)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,539)
(719)
Charge-offs consumer
(10,694)
(8,591)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,324)
(1,624)
Charge-offs commercial
(4,062)
(3,360)
Recoveries
6,728
6,733
Ending balance
$ 125,813
124,841
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.14 %
0.10 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,286,316
31,537
3.84 %
$ 3,342,749
32,182
3.85 %
$ 3,392,524
32,674
3.85 %
$ 3,442,308
32,739
3.80 %
$ 3,476,446
32,596
3.75 %
Home equity loans
1,166,866
17,296
5.90 %
1,183,497
17,303
5.88 %
1,205,273
17,294
5.77 %
1,238,420
17,590
5.64 %
1,264,134
17,435
5.47 %
Consumer loans
1,955,988
26,034
5.29 %
2,048,396
26,334
5.17 %
2,033,620
25,033
4.95 %
2,055,783
24,667
4.76 %
2,092,023
23,521
4.46 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,995,032
47,473
6.31 %
3,023,762
45,658
5.97 %
2,999,224
43,425
5.73 %
2,950,589
43,337
5.75 %
2,911,145
41,611
5.59 %
Commercial loans
1,819,400
34,837
7.62 %
1,770,345
33,229
7.43 %
1,714,667
31,857
7.35 %
1,564,617
28,801
7.20 %
1,447,211
26,239
7.09 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,223,602
157,177
5.57 %
11,368,749
154,706
5.47 %
11,345,308
150,283
5.33 %
11,251,717
147,134
5.19 %
11,190,959
141,402
5.01 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,735,728
10,908
2.51 %
1,734,085
9,426
2.17 %
1,717,306
7,944
1.85 %
1,741,687
7,951
1.83 %
1,781,010
8,072
1.81 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
263,127
1,504
2.29 %
287,262
1,316
1.83 %
333,752
1,430
1.71 %
335,121
1,425
1.70 %
336,125
1,431
1.70 %
FHLB stock, at cost
20,849
394
7.51 %
25,544
498
7.84 %
32,249
607
7.57 %
35,082
665
7.52 %
37,722
668
7.03 %
Other interest-earning deposits
173,770
2,312
5.29 %
135,520
1,791
5.23 %
61,666
832
5.34 %
71,987
970
5.27 %
67,143
915
5.33 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,417,076
172,295
5.11 %
13,551,160
167,737
4.98 %
13,490,281
161,096
4.80 %
13,435,594
158,145
4.67 %
13,412,959
152,488
4.51 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
934,593
907,432
918,331
893,426
966,364
Total assets
$ 14,351,669
$ 14,458,592
$ 14,408,612
$ 14,329,020
$ 14,379,323
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,151,933
6,680
1.23 %
$ 2,144,278
5,957
1.12 %
$ 2,122,035
5,036
0.95 %
$ 2,102,320
4,045
0.76 %
$ 2,116,759
2,695
0.51 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,567,682
7,452
1.15 %
2,555,863
6,646
1.05 %
2,538,823
5,402
0.86 %
2,573,634
4,921
0.76 %
2,569,229
4,086
0.63 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
1,966,684
9,170
1.85 %
1,957,990
8,601
1.77 %
1,961,332
7,913
1.62 %
1,997,116
7,446
1.48 %
2,112,228
6,772
1.27 %
Time deposits (g)
2,830,737
30,896
4.34 %
2,832,720
31,550
4.48 %
2,697,983
29,335
4.37 %
2,447,335
24,187
3.92 %
2,164,559
18,136
3.32 %
Borrowed funds (f)
220,677
2,266
4.09 %
323,191
3,662
4.56 %
469,697
5,708
4.89 %
548,089
6,826
4.94 %
643,518
7,937
4.89 %
Subordinated debt
114,396
1,148
4.01 %
114,308
1,148
4.02 %
114,225
1,148
4.02 %
114,134
1,148
4.02 %
114,045
1,148
4.03 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,727
2,467
7.56 %
129,663
2,449
7.47 %
129,597
2,459
7.51 %
129,532
2,512
7.59 %
129,466
2,456
7.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,981,836
60,079
2.39 %
10,058,013
60,013
2.40 %
10,033,692
57,001
2.28 %
9,912,160
51,085
2.04 %
9,849,804
43,230
1.74 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,579,775
2,595,511
2,567,781
2,675,788
2,757,091
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
217,161
263,634
257,269
234,177
257,141
Total liabilities
12,778,772
12,917,158
12,858,742
12,822,125
12,864,036
Shareholders' equity
1,572,897
1,541,434
1,549,870
1,506,895
1,515,287
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,351,669
$ 14,458,592
$ 14,408,612
$ 14,329,020
$ 14,379,323
Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE
112,216
2.72 %
107,724
2.58 %
104,095
2.52 %
107,060
2.63 %
109,258
2.77 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE
$ 3,435,240
3.33 %
$ 3,493,147
3.20 %
$ 3,456,589
3.10 %
$ 3,523,434
3.16 %
$ 3,563,155
3.23 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
914
883
857
758
890
Net interest income, GAAP basis
111,302
106,841
103,238
106,302
108,368
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.34X
1.35X
1.34X
1.36X
1.36X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 1.78%, 1.76%, 1.61%, 1.37%, and 1.07%, respectively, and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.27%, 2.24%, 2.06%, 1.77%, and 1.40%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,340,332
96,392
3.85 %
$ 3,485,130
97,090
3.71 %
Home equity loans
1,185,145
51,893
5.85 %
1,273,878
50,467
5.30 %
Consumer loans
2,012,461
77,401
5.14 %
2,119,717
66,977
4.22 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,005,966
136,556
6.07 %
2,857,555
117,074
5.40 %
Commercial loans
1,768,325
99,923
7.55 %
1,312,750
67,465
6.78 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,312,229
462,165
5.46 %
11,049,030
399,073
4.83 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,729,064
28,278
2.18 %
1,849,567
24,935
1.80 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
294,598
4,251
1.92 %
364,956
4,909
1.79 %
FHLB stock, at cost
26,195
1,499
7.64 %
40,945
2,202
7.19 %
Other interest-earning deposits
124,037
4,935
5.31 %
64,560
1,931
4.00 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,486,123
501,128
4.96 %
13,369,058
433,050
4.33 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
919,969
880,799
Total assets
$ 14,406,092
$ 14,249,857
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,139,461
17,673
1.10 %
$ 2,163,564
4,777
0.30 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,554,172
19,501
1.02 %
2,550,433
6,684
0.35 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
1,962,019
25,684
1.75 %
2,246,422
17,289
1.03 %
Time deposits (g)
2,787,306
91,780
4.40 %
1,733,428
35,993
2.78 %
Borrowed funds (f)
337,427
11,636
4.61 %
740,011
26,077
4.71 %
Subordinated debt
114,310
3,444
4.02 %
113,958
3,444
4.03 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,662
7,375
7.60 %
129,401
6,889
7.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,024,357
177,093
2.36 %
9,677,217
101,153
1.40 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,581,018
2,822,178
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
245,917
239,034
Total liabilities
12,851,292
12,738,429
Shareholders' equity
1,554,800
1,511,428
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,406,092
$ 14,249,857
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
324,035
2.60 %
331,897
2.93 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,461,766
3.21 %
$ 3,691,841
3.32 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
2,654
2,516
Net interest income, GAAP basis
321,381
329,381
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.35X
1.38X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 1.72% and 0.75%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 2.19% and 1.00%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.