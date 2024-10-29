

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HUBBELL INC (HUBB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $219.4 million, or $4.05 per share. This compares with $200.1 million, or $3.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HUBBELL INC reported adjusted earnings of $242.9 million or $4.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.442 billion from $1.375 billion last year.



HUBBELL INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $219.4 Mln. vs. $200.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.05 vs. $3.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.442 Bln vs. $1.375 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.35 to $16.55 Full year revenue guidance: Growth of 6%



