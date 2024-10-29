

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The State Department has broken annual U.S. passport processing records for the third consecutive fiscal year by issuing approximately 24.5 million passport books and cards - half a million more than last year's record-breaking totals.



The Department said it is also making the passport application process more efficient and convenient. The current service commitment for issuing routine passport applications has come down to four to six weeks.



More than one million Americans have successfully applied to renew their passports through the Online Passport Renewal (OPR) system, which was fully launched in September. OPR allows applicants to securely renew their passports without leaving their homes or putting anything in the mail.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department will open six new passport facilities - in Utah, Florida, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, and North Carolina - in the coming years.



This will help in reducing travel time for Americans in need of passport appointments and other essential services and making international travel more accessible to the American people.



