STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 29, 2024-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. Revenue increased 8% versus prior year (6% organic) primarily driven by Friction and rail share gains in Motion Technologies (MT), short cycle demand in Industrial Process (IP) and connectors growth in Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The Svanehøj and kSARIA acquisitions contributed 7% to total revenue growth, while the divestiture of Wolverine had a (4%) impact.

Third quarter operating income of $208 million increased 45% versus prior year primarily due to the $48 million preliminary gain on the divestiture of Wolverine in July. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased 11% due to higher sales volume, pricing actions and productivity, partially offset by higher material and labor costs, temporary acquisition amortization and unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

EPS for the third quarter of $1.96 increased 46% versus prior year primarily due to the previously mentioned gain on sale. Adjusted EPS of $1.46 increased 7% compared to prior year primarily driven by higher operating income and partially offset by higher interest expense due to acquisitions.

Net cash from operating activities for the third quarter of $124 million decreased 27% versus prior year primarily driven by higher working capital, partially offset by higher operating income. Free cash flow for the quarter of $87 million decreased 41% versus prior year. On a year-to-date basis, operating cash flow is down $(28) million and free cash flow is down $(47) million due to higher working capital, higher interest payments and capital expenditures, partially offset by higher segment operating income.

Table 1. Third Quarter Performance

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change Revenue $ 885.2 $ 822.1 7.7 % Organic Growth 5.5 % Operating Income $ 207.9 $ 143.1 45.3 % Operating Margin 23.5 % 17.4 % 610 bps Adjusted Operating Income $ 161.6 $ 145.5 11.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 18.3 % 17.7 % 60 bps Earnings Per Share $ 1.96 $ 1.34 46.3 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.46 $ 1.37 6.6 % Net Cash from Operating Activities $ 123.9 $ 169.8 (27.0) % Free Cash Flow $ 87.3 $ 147.6 (40.9) % Note: all results unaudited; dollars in millions except for per share amounts

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of the ITT businesses and of our people. Our teams once again outperformed with strong profitable growth and continued margin expansion. This quarter, once again, all of our businesses contributed: growth in our short-cycle flow business was robust, Friction continued to outperform, we took further share in rail and drove over twenty percent growth in industrial connectors. Furthermore, our legacy business surpassed our long-term margin target for the second consecutive quarter. On top of this, we also deployed more than $1 billion of capital year to date.

As a result of our strong performance thus far, we are raising the midpoint of our full year EPS outlook. Excluding the temporary acquisition amortization, we are driving to over $6 of earnings in 2024 on the strength of our execution and outperformance. This organic value creation should continue with mid-teens orders growth this quarter, leading to a record ending backlog of $1.7 billion. Our growing backlog and ramping contributions from acquisitions give us a strong foundation for long term growth, whilst we keep on building a robust M&A pipeline with higher growth and higher margin businesses," said ITT's Chief Executive Officer and President Luca Savi.

Table 2. Third Quarter Segment Results

Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Q3 2024 Reported Change Organic Growth Q3 2024 Reported Change Adjusted Change Q3 2024 Reported Change Adjusted Change Motion Technologies 344.9 (4.1)% 4.7% 110.0 85.2% 2.1% 31.9% 1,540 bps 110 bps Industrial Process 333.8 19.3% 6.1% 69.8 7.9% 7.1% 20.9% (220) bps (240) bps Connect & Control Technologies 207.2 12.6% 5.7% 38.1 14.8% 17.9% 18.4% 40 bps 90 bps Note: all results unaudited; excludes intercompany eliminations of $0.7; comparisons to Q3 2023

Motion Technologies revenue decreased $15 million primarily due to the Wolverine divestiture in July 2024, partially offset by higher sales volume from Friction and rail demand in KONI. Operating income increased $51 million primarily due to the $48 million gain on sale, productivity actions and lower material and overhead costs, partially offset by foreign currency impact and higher labor costs.

Industrial Process revenue increased $54 million primarily due to the acquisition of Svanehøj, which closed in January 2024, and growth in baseline pumps, valves and aftermarket parts and service. Operating income increased by approximately $5 million primarily due to productivity actions, higher sales volume and pricing, partially offset by higher material, labor and overhead costs, foreign currency and Svanehøj temporary acquisition amortization.

Connect & Control Technologies revenue increased $23 million primarily driven by the acquisition of kSARIA, which closed in September 2024, pricing actions and growth in defense and industrial connectors. Operating income increased $5 million primarily due to pricing, productivity actions and contributions from kSARIA, partially offset by higher material, labor and overhead costs.

Quarterly Dividend

The company announced today a quarterly dividend of $0.319 per share on its outstanding common stock. ITT's Board of Directors approved the cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024, which will be payable on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, Nov. 29.

2024 Guidance

The company is raising its full-year revenue and operating margin guidance above the previous midpoint, while also raising the midpoint of its adjusted EPS outlook despite the incremental interest expense and purchase price amortization from the kSARIA acquisition. We now expect revenue growth of 10% to 12%, up 5% to 7% on an organic basis; operating margin of 18.4% to 18.7% and adjusted operating margin of 17.4% to 17.7%, up 50 to 80 bps (up 130 to 160 bps excluding acquisition dilution); full year EPS of $6.16 to $6.22 and adjusted EPS of $5.80 to $5.86, up 11% to 12% for the full year. We now expect free cash flow of ~$450 million, representing ~12% free cash flow margin for the full year.

It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to estimate the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions and certain other special items that may occur in 2024 as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. As a result, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be included in a reconciliation of organic revenue growth and adjusted segment operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts and accordingly we have not provided reconciliations for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 885.2 $ 822.1 $ 2,701.7 $ 2,453.9 Cost of revenue 571.2 542.7 1,770.8 1,632.6 Gross profit 314.0 279.4 930.9 821.3 General and administrative expenses 74.8 66.9 223.1 210.8 Sales and marketing expenses 50.5 44.4 151.2 131.2 Research and development expenses 28.6 25.0 88.3 77.1 Gain on sale of businesses (47.8 ) - (47.8 ) (7.2 ) Operating income 207.9 143.1 516.1 409.4 Interest expense 10.0 4.2 25.1 15.4 Interest income (1.6 ) (1.9 ) (5.0 ) (6.5 ) Other non-operating income, net (0.2 ) (0.9 ) (1.9 ) (1.5 ) Income before income tax expense 199.7 141.7 497.9 402.0 Income tax expense 37.8 29.9 103.6 80.6 Income from continuing operations 161.9 111.8 394.3 321.4 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) - Net income 161.7 111.8 394.1 321.4 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.6 1.0 2.8 2.4 Net income attributable to ITT Inc. $ 161.1 $ 110.8 $ 391.3 $ 319.0 Amounts attributable to ITT Inc.: Income from continuing operations $ 161.3 $ 110.8 $ 391.5 $ 319.0 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) - Net income attributable to ITT Inc. $ 161.1 $ 110.8 $ 391.3 $ 319.0 Earnings per share attributable to ITT Inc.: Basic: Continuing operations $ 1.98 $ 1.35 $ 4.78 $ 3.87 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) - - - Net income $ 1.97 $ 1.35 $ 4.78 $ 3.87 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.96 $ 1.34 $ 4.75 $ 3.86 Discontinued operations - - - - Net income $ 1.96 $ 1.34 $ 4.75 $ 3.86 Weighted average common shares - basic 81.6 82.1 81.9 82.4 Weighted average common shares - diluted 82.1 82.5 82.4 82.7

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) As of the Period Ended September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 460.9 $ 489.2 Receivables, net 802.0 675.2 Inventories 620.5 575.4 Other current assets 127.4 117.9 Total current assets 2,010.8 1,857.7 Non-current assets: Plant, property and equipment, net 578.8 561.0 Goodwill 1,498.3 1,016.3 Other intangible assets, net 462.9 116.6 Other non-current assets 393.7 381.0 Total non-current assets 2,933.7 2,074.9 Total assets $ 4,944.5 $ 3,932.6 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 362.6 $ 187.7 Accounts payable 460.4 437.0 Accrued and other current liabilities 451.7 413.1 Total current liabilities 1,274.7 1,037.8 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 467.8 5.7 Postretirement benefits 135.0 138.7 Other non-current liabilities 311.3 211.3 Total non-current liabilities 914.1 355.7 Total liabilities 2,188.8 1,393.5 Shareholders' equity: Common stock: Authorized - 250.0 shares, $1 par value per share Issued and outstanding - 81.5 shares and 82.1 shares, respectively 81.5 82.1 Retained earnings 2,993.2 2,778.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Postretirement benefits (5.2 ) (1.6 ) Cumulative translation adjustments (320.3 ) (330.3 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (325.5 ) (331.9 ) Total ITT Inc. shareholders' equity 2,749.2 2,528.2 Noncontrolling interests 6.5 10.9 Total shareholders' equity 2,755.7 2,539.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,944.5 $ 3,932.6

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) For the Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating Activities Income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. $ 391.5 $ 319.0 Adjustments to income from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 100.7 82.8 Equity-based compensation 19.8 15.1 Gain on sale of business (47.8 ) (7.2 ) Other non-cash charges, net 23.8 22.5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Change in receivables (93.5 ) (54.7 ) Change in inventories (2.6 ) (40.9 ) Change in contract assets (5.0 ) 0.5 Change in contract liabilities (1.6 ) 11.1 Change in accounts payable (11.4 ) 16.5 Change in accrued expenses (14.1 ) 29.4 Change in income taxes (15.4 ) (2.1 ) Other, net (5.0 ) (24.4 ) Net Cash - Operating Activities 339.4 367.6 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (87.5 ) (68.5 ) Proceeds from sale of business 162.4 10.5 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (864.8 ) (79.3 ) Other, net (4.7 ) (4.7 ) Net Cash - Investing Activities (794.6 ) (142.0 ) Financing Activities Commercial paper, net borrowings 174.7 (204.3 ) Long-term debt issued, net of debt issuance costs 762.4 - Long-term debt, repayments (301.3 ) (1.2 ) Share repurchases under repurchase plan (104.0 ) (60.0 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock incentive plans (13.2 ) (6.7 ) Dividends paid (78.7 ) (71.9 ) Other, net (7.9 ) (1.1 ) Net Cash - Financing Activities 432.0 (345.2 ) Exchange rate effects on cash and cash equivalents (4.4 ) (10.4 ) Net cash - operating activities of discontinued operations (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (28.0 ) (130.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year (includes restricted cash of $0.7 and $0.7, respectively) 489.9 561.9 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period (includes restricted cash of $1.0 and $0.9, respectively) $ 461.9 $ 431.7 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow and Non-Cash Information: Cash paid for Interest $ 21.3 $ 12.3 Cash paid for Income taxes, net of refunds received $ 106.8 $ 72.0 Capital expenditures included in current liabilities $ 23.0 $ 16.3

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

ITT reviews a variety of key performance indicators including revenue, operating income and margin, earnings per share, order growth, and backlog. In addition, we consider certain measures to be useful to management and investors when evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented. These measures provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations and management of assets from period to period. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including, but not limited to, acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases. Some of these metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for measures determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following non-GAAP measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, to be key performance indicators for purposes of our reconciliation tables.

Organic Revenues and Organic Orders are defined, respectively, as revenue and orders, excluding the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, and divestitures that may or may not qualify as discontinued operations. Current year activity from acquisitions is excluded for twelve months following the closing date of acquisition. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency fluctuations is estimated using a fixed exchange rate for both the current and prior periods. Prior year revenue and orders are adjusted to exclude activity during the comparable period for twelve months post-closing date for divestitures that do not qualify as discontinued operations. We believe that reporting organic revenue and organic orders provide useful information to investors by helping identify underlying trends in our business and facilitating comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to our peers.

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as operating income adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, certain acquisition- and divestiture-related impacts, and unusual or infrequent operating items. Special items represent charges or credits that impact current results, which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted Operating Margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue. We believe these financial measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is defined as income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, certain acquisition- and divestiture-related impacts, income tax settlements or adjustments, and unusual or infrequent items. Special items represent charges or credits, on an after-tax basis, that impact current results, which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. The after-tax basis of each special item is determined using the jurisdictional tax rate of where the expense or benefit occurred. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS) is defined as adjusted income from continuing operations divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. We believe that adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Margin is defined as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin provide useful information to investors as it provides insight into a primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated by our operations.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Statements

(In millions; all amounts unaudited) Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue MT IP CCT Elim Total 2024 Revenue $ 344.9 $ 333.8 $ 207.2 $ (0.7 ) $ 885.2 Less: Acquisitions - 40.0 15.3 (0.1 ) 55.2 Less: Foreign currency translation 1.5 (3.1 ) - (0.1 ) (1.7 ) 2024 Organic revenue $ 343.4 $ 296.9 $ 191.9 $ (0.5 ) $ 831.7 2023 Revenue $ 359.5 $ 279.8 $ 184.0 $ (1.2 ) $ 822.1 Less: Divestitures 31.4 - 2.5 - 33.9 2023 Organic revenue $ 328.1 $ 279.8 $ 181.5 $ (1.2 ) $ 788.2 Organic Revenue Growth - $ $ 15.3 $ 17.1 $ 10.4 $ 43.5 Organic Revenue Growth - % 4.7 % 6.1 % 5.7 % 5.5 % Reported Revenue Growth - $ $ (14.6 ) $ 54.0 $ 23.2 $ 63.1 Reported Revenue Growth - % (4.1 )% 19.3 % 12.6 % 7.7 % Reconciliation of Orders to Organic Orders MT IP CCT Elim Total 2024 Orders $ 353.3 $ 407.8 $ 205.5 $ (1.2 ) $ 965.4 Less: Acquisitions - 60.7 6.5 - 67.2 Less: Foreign currency translation 1.6 (5.0 ) - (0.1 ) (3.5 ) 2024 Organic orders $ 351.7 $ 352.1 $ 199.0 $ (1.1 ) $ 901.7 2023 Orders $ 366.6 $ 270.8 $ 187.4 $ (0.7 ) $ 824.1 Less: Divestitures 31.4 - 1.7 - 33.1 2023 Organic orders $ 335.2 $ 270.8 $ 185.7 $ (0.7 ) $ 791.0 Organic Orders Growth - $ $ 16.5 $ 81.3 $ 13.3 $ 110.7 Organic Orders Growth - % 4.9 % 30.0 % 7.2 % 14.0 % Reported Orders Growth - $ $ (13.3 ) $ 137.0 $ 18.1 $ 141.3 Reported Orders Growth - % (3.6 )% 50.6 % 9.7 % 17.1 % Note: Immaterial differences due to rounding.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Statements (In millions; all amounts unaudited) Reconciliations of Operating Income/Margin to Adjusted Operating Income/Margin Third Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2023 MT IP CCT Corporate ITT MT IP CCT Corporate ITT Reported Operating Income $ 110.0 $ 69.8 $ 38.1 $ (10.0 ) $ 207.9 $ 59.4 $ 64.7 $ 33.2 $ (14.2 ) $ 143.1 Gain on sale of Wolverine business (47.8 ) - - - (47.8 ) - - - - - Restructuring costs 0.2 0.4 0.2 - 0.8 1.1 0.6 0.2 - 1.9 Acquisition-related expenses - (0.4 ) 1.2 - 0.8 - - - - - Impacts related to Russia-Ukraine war (0.1 ) - - - (0.1 ) 0.5 - - - 0.5 Other special items - - - - - - (0.1 ) 0.1 - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 62.3 $ 69.8 $ 39.5 $ (10.0 ) $ 161.6 $ 61.0 $ 65.2 $ 33.5 $ (14.2 ) $ 145.5 Change in Operating Income 85.2 % 7.9 % 14.8 % (29.6 )% 45.3 % Change in Adjusted Operating Income 2.1 % 7.1 % 17.9 % (29.6 )% 11.1 % Reported Operating Margin 31.9 % 20.9 % 18.4 % 23.5 % 16.5 % 23.1 % 18.0 % 17.4 % Impact of special item adjustments -1380 bps 0 bps 70 bps -520 bps 50 bps 20 bps 20 bps 30 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 18.1 % 20.9 % 19.1 % 18.3 % 17.0 % 23.3 % 18.2 % 17.7 % Change in Operating Margin 1540 bps -220 bps 40 bps 610 bps Change in Adjusted Operating Margin 110 bps -240 bps 90 bps 60 bps Note: Immaterial differences due to rounding.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Statements (In millions; all amounts unaudited) Reconciliation of Reported vs. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operating and Diluted EPS Income from Continuing Operations Diluted Earnings per Share Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change Reported $ 161.3 $ 110.8 45.6 % $ 1.96 $ 1.34 46.3 % Special Items Expense / (Income): Gain on sale of Wolverine business (47.8 ) - (0.58 ) - Restructuring costs 0.8 1.9 0.01 0.03 Acquisition-related costs 0.8 - 0.01 - Impacts related to Russia-Ukraine war (0.1 ) 0.5 - 0.01 Net tax benefit of pre-tax special items (0.7 ) (0.5 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Other tax-related special items [a] 5.6 0.3 0.07 - Adjusted $ 119.9 $ 113.0 6.1 % $ 1.46 $ 1.37 6.6 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. Per share amounts are based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. [a] 2024 includes a tax expense on distributions of $4.6, tax expense from valuation allowance impacts of $2.2, and a tax benefit on return to accrual adjustments of ($1.3).

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Statements (In millions; all amounts unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP vs Adjusted EPS Guidance - Full Year 2024 2024 Full-Year Guidance Low High EPS from Continuing Operations - GAAP $ 6.16 $ 6.22 Gain on sale of Wolverine business (0.58 ) (0.58 ) Estimated restructuring 0.07 0.07 Other special items 0.06 0.06 Tax on special Items 0.09 0.09 EPS from Continuing Operations - Adjusted $ 5.80 $ 5.86 Note: The Company has provided forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for organic revenue growth and adjusted operating margin. It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to estimate the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, and certain other special items that may occur in 2024 as these items are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be included in a reconciliation of organic revenue growth and adjusted operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts and accordingly has not provided reconciliations for these forward looking non-GAAP financial measures.

ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Statements (In millions; all amounts unaudited) Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended FY 2024 9/28/2024 9/30/2023 9/28/2024 9/30/2023 Guidance Net Cash - Operating Activities $ 123.9 $ 169.8 $ 339.4 $ 367.6 $ 600.0 Less: Capital expenditures 36.6 22.2 87.5 68.5 150.0 Free Cash Flow $ 87.3 $ 147.6 $ 251.9 $ 299.1 $ 450.0 Revenue $ 885.2 $ 822.1 $ 2,701.7 $ 2,453.9 $ 3,630.0 [a] Free Cash Flow Margin 9.9 % 18.0 % 9.3 % 12.2 % 12.4 % [a] Revenue included in the full year 2024 free cash flow margin guidance represents the expected revenue growth mid-point.

