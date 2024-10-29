NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PJT Partners Inc. (the "Company" or "PJT Partners") (NYSE: PJT) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Revenues

The following table sets forth revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (Dollars in Millions) Revenues Advisory Fees $ 283.8 $ 244.1 16% $ 879.6 $ 736.0 20% Placement Fees 32.5 26.7 22% 113.8 74.3 53% Interest Income & Other 10.1 7.6 33% 22.5 14.3 57% Total Revenues $ 326.3 $ 278.4 17% $ 1,015.9 $ 824.6 23%

Three Months Ended

The increase in Advisory Revenues was principally due to an increase in private capital solutions revenues.

The increase in Placement Revenues was due to an increase in fund placement revenues.

The increase in Interest Income & Other was principally due to higher interest income.

Nine Months Ended

The increase in Advisory Revenues was due to increases in strategic advisory, restructuring and private capital solutions revenues.

The increase in Placement Revenues was due to a significant increase in fund placement revenues.

The increase in Interest Income & Other was principally due to higher interest income.

Expenses

The following tables set forth information relating to the Company's expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 226.8 $ 226.8 $ 193.5 $ 193.5 % of Revenues 69.5 % 69.5 % 69.5 % 69.5 % Non-Compensation $ 50.1 $ 48.9 $ 42.4 $ 41.1 % of Revenues 15.4 % 15.0 % 15.2 % 14.8 % Total Expenses $ 276.9 $ 275.7 $ 235.8 $ 234.6 % of Revenues 84.9 % 84.5 % 84.7 % 84.3 % Pretax Income $ 49.4 $ 50.6 $ 42.6 $ 43.8 % of Revenues 15.1 % 15.5 % 15.3 % 15.7 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 706.0 $ 706.0 $ 573.1 $ 573.1 % of Revenues 69.5 % 69.5 % 69.5 % 69.5 % Non-Compensation $ 142.2 $ 138.3 $ 125.6 $ 121.8 % of Revenues 14.0 % 13.6 % 15.2 % 14.8 % Total Expenses $ 848.2 $ 844.3 $ 698.7 $ 694.9 % of Revenues 83.5 % 83.1 % 84.7 % 84.3 % Pretax Income $ 167.7 $ 171.6 $ 125.9 $ 129.7 % of Revenues 16.5 % 16.9 % 15.3 % 15.7 %

Compensation and Benefits Expense

Three Months Ended

Compensation and Benefits Expense was $227 million for the current quarter compared with $193 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by higher revenues compared with the prior year period.

Nine Months Ended

Compensation and Benefits Expense was $706 million compared with $573 million in the prior year. The increase in Compensation and Benefits Expense was driven by higher revenues compared with the prior year period.

Non-Compensation Expense

Three Months Ended

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $50 million for the current quarter compared with $42 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $49 million for the current quarter compared with $41 million in the prior year.

The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense compared with the prior year was principally due to increases in Occupancy and Related, Other Expenses and Travel and Related. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the expansion and lease term extension for our New York headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 and further expansion of our London office in the third quarter of 2024. Other Expenses increased principally due to legal reserves, market data expense and the acceleration of contributions to our partner charitable giving program. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel.

Nine Months Ended

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $142 million compared with $126 million in the prior year. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $138 million compared with $122 million in the prior year.

The increase in GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense compared with the prior year was due to increases in Occupancy and Related, Other Expenses, Travel and Related, and Communications and Information Services. Occupancy and Related increased principally due to the expansion and lease term extension for our New York headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 and further expansion of our London office in the third quarter of 2024. Other Expenses increased principally due to increases in bad debt expense and market data expense. Travel and Related increased due to increased levels of business travel. Communications and Information Services increased principally due to investments in technology infrastructure.

Provision for Taxes

As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned 60.4% of PJT Partners Holdings LP. The Company is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax while PJT Partners Holdings LP and its operating subsidiaries are subject to certain state, local and foreign income taxes. Refer to Note 11. "Stockholders' Equity" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in " Part II. Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for further information about the corporate ownership structure. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 16.8% and 26.8%, respectively. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 12.1% and 20.4%, respectively.

In calculating Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, the Company has assumed that all outstanding partnership units in PJT Partners Holdings LP ("Partnership Units") (excluding partnership units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged into shares of the Company's Class A common stock, subjecting all of the Company's income to corporate-level tax.

The effective tax rate for Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 21.0% compared with 25.3% for full year 2023.

Capital Management and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $477 million and had no funded debt.

During the third quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 189 thousand shares of Class A common stock in the open market, exchanged 103 thousand Partnership Units for cash and net share settled 26 thousand shares of Class A common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations.

In total during the third quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 318 thousand share equivalents at an average price of $124.47 per share. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 2.6 million share equivalents at an average price of $101.48 per share.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's remaining repurchase authorization was $327 million.

The Company intends to repurchase 125 thousand Partnership Units for cash on November 5, 2024 at a price to be determined by the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company's Class A common stock on October 31, 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2024 to Class A common stockholders of record as of December 4, 2024.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier, global, advisory-focused investment bank that was built from the ground up to be different. Our highly experienced, collaborative teams provide independent advice coupled with old-world, high-touch client service. This ethos has allowed us to attract some of the very best talent in the markets in which we operate. We deliver leading advice to many of the world's most consequential companies, effect some of the most transformative transactions and restructurings and raise billions of dollars of capital around the globe to support startups and more established companies. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain material presented herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include certain information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, acquisitions, financing plans, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, potential operating performance improvements, the effects of competition and the effects of future legislation or regulations. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "opportunity," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (a) changes in governmental regulations and policies; (b) cyber attacks, security vulnerabilities and internet disruptions, including breaches of data security and privacy leaks, data loss and business interruptions; (c) failures of our computer systems or communication systems, including as a result of a catastrophic event and the use of remote work environments and virtual platforms; (d) the impact of catastrophic events, including business disruptions, pandemics, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures on (1) the U.S. and the global economy and (2) our employees and our ability to provide services to our clients and respond to their needs; (e) the failure of third-party service providers to perform their functions; and (f) volatility in the political and economic environment, including as a result of inflation, elevated interest rates and geopolitical and military conflicts.

Any of these factors, as well as such other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. There may be other risks and uncertainties that the Company is unable to predict at this time or that are not currently expected to have a material adverse effect on its business. Any such risks could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following represent key performance measures that management uses in making resource allocation and/or compensation decisions. These measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes the following non-GAAP measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company's operating results: Adjusted Pretax Income; Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, in total and on a per-share basis (referred to as "Adjusted EPS"); and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense. These non-GAAP measures, presented and discussed in this earnings release, remove the impact of: (a) acquisition related intangible asset amortization; and (b) the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone") related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and further detail regarding the adjustments are provided in the Appendix.

To help investors understand the effect of the Company's ownership structure on its Adjusted Net Income, the Company has presented Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted. This measure illustrates the impact of taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for transaction-related amortization expense.

Appendix

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

Footnotes

PJT Partners Inc. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Advisory Fees $ 283,787 $ 244,129 $ 879,550 $ 736,013 Placement Fees 32,464 26,660 113,826 74,273 Interest Income and Other 10,071 7,574 22,520 14,342 Total Revenues 326,322 278,363 1,015,896 824,628 Expenses Compensation and Benefits 226,794 193,457 706,048 573,114 Occupancy and Related 12,961 9,768 37,229 29,699 Travel and Related 8,314 7,177 26,470 22,463 Professional Fees 10,883 10,344 28,012 28,725 Communications and Information Services 4,889 4,479 14,963 12,317 Depreciation and Amortization 2,984 3,547 9,594 10,587 Other Expenses 10,110 7,037 25,891 21,807 Total Expenses 276,935 235,809 848,207 698,712 Income Before Provision for Taxes 49,387 42,554 167,689 125,916 Provision for Taxes 8,314 11,401 20,213 25,725 Net Income 41,073 31,153 147,476 100,191 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 18,923 13,743 64,387 43,304 Net Income Attributable to PJT Partners Inc. $ 22,150 $ 17,410 $ 83,089 $ 56,887 Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.69 $ 3.26 $ 2.26 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 3.08 $ 2.20 Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 25,372,621 25,193,359 25,479,195 25,220,031 Diluted 44,642,704 26,644,324 43,831,639 26,630,957

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 41,073 $ 31,153 $ 147,476 $ 100,191 Less: GAAP Provision for Taxes 8,314 11,401 20,213 25,725 GAAP Pretax Income 49,387 42,554 167,689 125,916 Adjustments to GAAP Pretax Income Amortization of Intangible Assets(1) 1,230 1,230 3,690 3,690 Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(2) 16 21 197 100 Adjusted Pretax Income 50,633 43,805 171,576 129,706 Adjusted Taxes(3) 8,524 11,162 20,943 26,068 Adjusted Net Income 42,109 32,643 150,633 103,638 If-Converted Adjustments Less: Adjusted Taxes(3) (8,524 ) (11,162 ) (20,943 ) (26,068 ) Add: If-Converted Taxes(4) 9,424 11,691 36,031 34,631 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted $ 41,209 $ 32,114 $ 135,545 $ 95,075 GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.69 $ 3.26 $ 2.26 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 3.08 $ 2.20 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 25,372,621 25,193,359 25,479,195 25,220,031 Diluted 44,642,704 26,644,324 43,831,639 26,630,957 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted Per Share $ 0.93 $ 0.78 $ 3.10 $ 2.30 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding, If-Converted 44,504,239 41,409,625 43,759,340 41,351,599

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data - continued (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-Compensation Expenses Occupancy and Related $ 12,961 $ 9,768 $ 37,229 $ 29,699 Travel and Related 8,314 7,177 26,470 22,463 Professional Fees 10,883 10,344 28,012 28,725 Communications and Information Services 4,889 4,479 14,963 12,317 Depreciation and Amortization 2,984 3,547 9,594 10,587 Other Expenses 10,110 7,037 25,891 21,807 GAAP Non-Compensation Expense 50,141 42,352 142,159 125,598 Amortization of Intangible Assets(1) (1,230 ) (1,230 ) (3,690 ) (3,690 ) Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(2) (16 ) (21 ) (197 ) (100 ) Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense $ 48,895 $ 41,101 $ 138,272 $ 121,808

PJT Partners Inc.

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

The following table provides a summary of weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 for both basic and diluted shares. The table also provides a reconciliation to If-Converted Shares Outstanding assuming that all Partnership Units and unvested PJT Partners Inc. restricted stock units ("RSUs") were converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - GAAP Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,372,621 25,193,359 25,479,195 25,220,031 Dilutive Impact of Unvested RSUs(5) 3,437,914 1,450,965 2,702,602 1,410,926 Dilutive Impact of Partnership Units(6) 15,832,169 - 15,649,842 - Diluted Shares Outstanding, GAAP 44,642,704 26,644,324 43,831,639 26,630,957 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - If-Converted Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,372,621 25,193,359 25,479,195 25,220,031 Unvested RSUs(5) 3,437,914 1,450,965 2,702,602 1,410,926 Partnership Units(7) 15,693,704 14,765,301 15,577,543 14,720,642 If-Converted Shares Outstanding 44,504,239 41,409,625 43,759,340 41,351,599 As of September 30, 2024 2023 Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding(8) 46,950,955 44,457,247

As of September 30, 2024, in relation to awards granted containing both service and market conditions, the Company had achieved a dividend adjusted 20-day volume-weighted average share price of the Company's Class A common stock in excess of $129. Cumulatively, 2.5 million share equivalents were included in the Company's fully-diluted share count, of which 1.0 million had satisfied both service and market conditions, with the remaining 1.5 million vesting pursuant to ongoing service conditions.

Footnotes

(1) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income amounts for the amortization of intangible assets that are associated with the acquisition of PJT Capital LP on October 1, 2015 and the acquisition of CamberView on October 1, 2018. (2) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income the net change to the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Such amounts are reflected in Other Expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, considering both current and deferred income tax effects for the current ownership structure. (4) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy market conditions) have been exchanged for shares of the Company's Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes a number of adjustments, including the tax benefits of the adjustments for amortization expense. (5) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury method of unvested RSUs that have a remaining service requirement. (6) Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of vested Partnership Units, the dilutive impact of unvested Partnership Units with a remaining service requirement, and the dilutive impact of Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as if those conditions were achieved as of the beginning of the reporting period. (7) Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of all Partnership Units, including Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions as of the date those conditions were achieved. (8) Assumes all Partnership Units and unvested RSUs have been converted to shares of the Company's Class A common stock. Note: Amounts presented in tables above may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

